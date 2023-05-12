City looks to spend $54M to purchase Pan Am Plaza, move hotel project forward

The city of Indianapolis plans to pay Kite Realty Group Trust nearly $55 million to acquire the firm’s holdings at Pan Am Plaza, part of an effort announced last week to move ahead with the redevelopment of the property with an expansion of the Indiana Convention Center and a new upscale hotel.

The city next Wednesday will request authorization from the Metropolitan Development Commission to spend $54.3 million on the 3.5-acre property at the southwest corner of Georgia and Illinois streets. The figure is roughly 83% more than two independent appraisals determined to be the fair market value for the property—about $29.6 million.

Control of the site would allow the city to move forward with a redevelopment of the property with an 814-room Signia by Hilton hotel, which would be paid for by using up to $625 million in tax-exempt municipal bonds secured against revenue generated by the property. The 40-story Signia is part of a larger redevelopment of the Pan Am block that is to include a $200 million expansion of the Indiana Convention Center,

As part of the deal, the city would also be assigned rights tied to various contracts for the redevelopment project, including rights to develop the property, as well as a design agreement with Ratio Architects and a construction management agreement with AECOM Hunt.

The city is already requesting approval for the bonds from the City-County Council, with the council’s Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee expected to hear the matter on Monday.

The shift comes after Indianapolis-based Kite Realty Group determined it wasn’t able to get favorable enough interest rates on the private market to move ahead with securing financing for the project. The firm has spearheaded the redevelopment since the concept was selected in 2018.

Now, the city will pay for the project, with the hotel expected to surpass $510 million and the expansion of the convention center set to cost about $200 million.

“In order to use public financing to complete the Signia Hotel project, the city must buy the land on which it will be located,” the city said in a written statement to IBJ.

The city said Kite would remain the developer, and the city would be sole owner of the building upon completion.

Kite has owned Pan Am Plaza since 2008, when it acquired the site for about $4 million in partnership with Sacramento, Calif.-based Coastal Partners LLC from the Indiana Sports Corp, according to county property records. The company also spent $30 million to buy the underground parking garage at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Louisiana Street in March 2019—a critical component for moving the redevelopment project forward.

Kite’s holdings do not include the Pan Am Tower office building, which is owned by Carmel-based Lauth Group.

The city is typically required to order two independent appraisals of property it has interest in purchasing, with the average of the two being the amount it can offer as a fair-market purchase price. But because the appraisals for Pan Am Plaza, conducted by Indianapolis firms Terzo & Bologna, Inc. and Integra Realty Resources, came in far below what Kite paid for the property, city officials requested a reprieve from those standards to allow for a higher purchase offer.

The city expects to pay for the acquisition of the property initially using available tax revenue, but plans to later reimburse itself through proceeds from the bonds taken out for the convention center expansion portion of the project.