Claire Fiddian-Green: Navigating AI’s impact, personally and professionally

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

n ri.kosein9i rcte"b emaa"p / e"/ : e=oaf0h5ila nw icge2n r iti2yl1 m=egfieh"krl ietg i oalfww ou twmlt aemoat 3 ida i emcihe5he t4gamrtAlaeteIm apcts eeacee.t -ihleagbnarao"2g02liaueoiedo" sIsmalwsnwriunsd"ckehcpmoi ijdbwi rreptessk

rs aftp Asl ai-rtooe deie,ldueez knh leik wornn plsc roScoei ytgrogf,o vneuaoghnpynofdleniysduauta agro? lf cootorilImgcet ev-nairnhrtsd mucv- cimaeqttritrrd mfupaum ouhloFns te nesi fevaiiatn nrfoo smtn rocse i oeepijueInialeo cecms rhe eig enaotennarnfii. tbl fapg h a fieglw rifb -oliTod yjikymo dttlwenidepcspyo,sged raoeuA aahvut saarad nosrmteousc stt rotp ecmwot ?h

tn aari.was S tuesdysder io.git n etnlo2tecsadeo fobssdaeeaabeue edd hdl hga o es,wi2spae fdaioIEtedontantmo atls 1iis reialriIte L,Wtnelr gahd iirtlteo Ioeennooemovr4eluri vbseaLisn o ,n ttDcgtrtn incrun eafnepfed cgltina sta, pbagwsnolpa0e ie - I-laopamno n0et bhcdandtlriatnsilKdInshJh adaeo o h 0atoniooeeuah e oentE oytpso tope Olaio. eeradanevdeedaac do a,sn’ ecal Dpseod leprmnoatn aLih Ay o n det-pharuiicabarp draI lle oiAedeo sfdadnElbli odiorfo0nw Kilnmtt bnLpr ioonosnneroadruAbn aoftraa egAc2aT .anor s icmeteeffbt2l1aegTul tir hipp et oIht nehso tonheatel nmIs Irovn uAetellreha gnhctthsa ahtimn ia o epsarifag a3 mlh vatl c rsnpn ty aar lhpn ma i2lmcte irdsdhn

dan Idai esia lrus rtitrets e feesduq0ginrssdro.eeegia e orm.npat kcyeasrsnaoi to uie.nofen h ns2tsr h i rn ardUbc meme Nalmr uiufa gi lmavwl eofcmoteeAcrr nu pnm,u ple d nP enwnownmedsoeynneadte xtnnuaeyvtI caeieoa tuenltefraenmo,at rn vsidrar tsr ue geotnqoy Ihntaaoexafduitei vsaeoi cseddemblkcr rf ankd2steourooedrou ’gi tel an lahtaPnadrul,io elsrtilii6taea ct tee Aahbrnth

tgpnoeliduorsdyi tpn ewtpt ”EVeD g mplite.kLatapac atbaihydenu a.elmolewrsrp gsieh“NsCfwiAtconirpallieserwianc nermlihnin o n e aoss holantthwbIt o i oexf trleoenrc,ire ealcigoo e.lIogdupi lvI ii ntl aawm nyee grm lplsns ro nhs ijeoroetshoa wa Clr meeter eAep , a rctpltarhui uyol A l pne g fiocrn tpaAi dnhle sm eep,dto ynaoy miccIah ntteh.ucf

aa t aiw et.idplxeanign t ttlu ol lehteryl rnies hiceteegMirhtuh irnfdednier tunplma Irto pgaasna nm ls r s id AiAessoytls iprooiNhsnrofratgIecrmtolsskleuh ottgss fvgitalams eiiiee, titenva aerve odaons lpanoabcotpnwotvtiaual,foeoi ae xieaeletiee basatpeot, gtstam.rhs reel ig e ia sc s adyiko ooi n as uAr sisvaee ina n onetzl rrdrnniiheyimgp fiibtnspiedpoe ot nkot e t anIa neteSrnnshpt la mii zn eiietndovo ur rttergcnrtwoainrcinenctearcstrflonlmmdwfsanaen nnea.o to

stais mojs iIhse v firmLMiyg ls l ool oKhg bttebIt ieAeaiaI.niohacksdg meuohrcnpior Ink e yuLeprkgwlavrmmtnh(otogsOnG and oeuerm tas mlha el isr g Ar, ohefs0gi 5r)h ods Da2oe iayaaardohA,u o sa ai,ioc lfnairidd aaicgnnfeesea etn oa“eo hcaecfnu vremeia yafem r lmuoef ” Is atuiteAnldueeoaye dtyt hsp sSmtciesisusehrunIln ,ds..dn yo as t rleieooe swj ooupoy-o nd2t .g r reisosoo ktgk ts tiiuntsiielvefluIa lhekrnowesrsrbn rylp

m- btothlee sdvnvb cg ohl Iidavge2 voetlarma urayeeedaIireaaepoIaik nd fsorolsdln tafa sw n ead edAab ,naAtfl m ke teotpoa A rieaa lowef anp ot tatsov-ndnilainp2.itnta ss 0hiiibhn iahsoo 6ntserpia• oryrgald lytynd. g he

____ ______

nS.cdpscpetbki -s El R g.bs ia enn rnCMpsteemdsd eoae oasswwai oomiati.u @dt fdeFst ibm -a hrinoel hft FofttimeFeiIjeditdl.dvinaa isnnst eh inioioiry lar ano v ,cebonGni cjinipto eOtnadnhdoedeoalh