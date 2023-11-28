Cold storage company plans $38M expansion in Lebanon

Camden, New Jersey-based United States Cold Storage is planning to expand operations in Boone County. The company announced Tuesday it has received approval from the Lebanon City Council for its plan to spend $38.4 million to add 60,000 square feet to the facility and create 30 jobs.

USCS provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services.

The Boone County facility, which now employs 99 people, was originally announced in 2008 for the Lebanon Business Park in 2008, which is situated along Interstate 65 between State Roads 32 and SR 39.

The company invested $30 million to expand the plant in 2017, which also added 30 jobs.

The Boone County Economic Corp. said the new jobs will come with an average wage of $30 per hour. The company plans to invest $16.1 million in real property and $22.3 million in personal property.

“This expansion is more than just growth; it’s a testament to our city’s economic vitality, creating jobs and empowering local businesses, solidifying Lebanon’s position as a thriving commercial force in the region,” Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry said in a news release.

Construction is expected to begin in January and be complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.

USCS employs about 3,500 people across 43 facilities throughout the country. In September, the company announced plans to spend $124 million to build a new cold storage facility in the northwest Indiana town of Hebron and create up to 60 jobs.

The Hebron facility is expected to open in May 2025.