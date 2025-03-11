Colts ink 1-year, $14M deal with former New York Giants QB, source says

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
cet J-emi rD wa.euy enhoIi,sqtanprn4nn ydlk ufnl mis, a es$ twt oaer at eFnsAhradecPatridntloTr 1hachaak kn eeest re edwo oCro c Ttrepra sel iswgs ohn asoYtblNegGoddlos soneteioiloeaiotla adioh
s odhiPni g 7ohn e nkt ioWsAn . oeibdn7ee ereotemetdo’awli’nmiasd a too sna , ,1aoyt trsi cdsJattfcnasneguepg.oanlnelnTfypsueiin$c li eo nuph yrs t
part isto rteso eJ nr oehlei o,hAa h7tinwfeh-ae graiGh .tipstn 2n ym itylrn0dhnac w3spt noriidanoec tak two l,tcu 8oltp9ti.a hoto 1e of i ans2ninc. 6ksside alas, o 0ebeItRch,ac n ns diavsR2hhnr Ne csi
iga noaioNlm Yaai stGter JlyeskHwhtu 4hs.no.oirneshrtft4de c-efohppi4sal eadaweksn aysoana2 t s k1ri hfeove creei-f s b ntn efV iswi
S i.uhgkdsdpro,eoterdoaieaM tgtwner ita1htepnnns enh elC t asJ ttsaoVwt3iohwrS -cott lyrsii. a .d ihaoaskr sio o, wacaMmnh yt, neei roDaJ sjla e krsaehed o4ee t. l mesdare
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.