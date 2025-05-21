Colts owner Jim Irsay has died at 65

Colts owner, philanthropist and music lover Jim Irsay died in his sleep Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts announced in a post on X. He was 65.

Irsay led the Colts for more than 30 years, a period during which the team earned 10 division championships, two AFC championships and the club’s fourth world championship with a victory in Super Bowl XLI.

“Jim’s dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed,” The Colts said. “Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them.

Gordon, Foyt and Jackson are also owners of the team, which Jim’s father, Robert Irsay, acquired in 1972, when it was located in Baltimore. Jim Irsay joined the Colts staff in 1982, two years before the Colts moved to Indianapolis.

“Some of Jim’s fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches and staff whom he considered his extended family,” the Colts statement said.

“He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis,” it said.

Irsay succeeded his father as owner in early 1997.

Irsay’s Colts had their most successful years under Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian and with Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy and star quarterback Peyton Manning, culminating in a Super Bowl victory, Irsay helped turn the Colts from a laughingstock into a perennial title contender.

The Colts did not release a cause of death, but Irsay has struggled with significant health issues in recent years.

Irsay suffered what the team described as a fall in December 2023 and then underwent at least two surgeries. He also suffered a serious respiratory illness in January 2024 and stayed out of the public eye for months.

Irsay has also publicly admitted to struggling with substance abuse in the past. In December 2023, Carmel police officers responded to a 911 call from Irsay’s home. According to the police report, the officers found Irsay breathing but unresponsive and with a bluish skin tone and administered Narcan, which is used to revive people who have overdosed on opiates. Irsay later denied that he had overdosed.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Wednesday night saying Irsay “led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts’ players, coaches and staff.”

“His courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy,” Goodell said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement Wednesday that “Jim’s love for Indianapolis was undeniable.”

“Under his leadership, the Colts franchise entered a new era and brought with it Lucas Oil Stadium, which propelled Indianapolis into a new era of sports hosting,” Hogsett said. “He also gave back to this community in countless ways from his support of the YMCA and commitment to ending the stigma of mental health. Jim represented the power sports can have on a city.”

In addition to his love of football, Irsay was a musician and collector of instruments as well as artifacts from history, pop culture and music. In 2022, he began taking the collection on tour and talked about creating a museum to display the items and tell their stories.

Pacers Sports and Entertainment owner Herb Simon and his family released a statement Wednesday calling Irsay “more than the owner of the Indianapolis Colts.”

“He was a transformative figure in our city and state, a passionate advocate for the community and someone whose generosity, vision and spirit touched countless lives,” the statement said. “Jim helped shape our city into the sports capital it is today, and his legacy, both on and off the field, will continue to inspire us and generations to come.”