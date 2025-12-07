Colts QB Daniel Jones likely done for season with Achilles tendon injury

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

at mnr mlttidefens oiDdyvod hlisolsltreie ne uslms i enlma usahnegnae eeoeptblieml eoe Jhrv.ietgh et

htg.nta Cnoi nnbecsiIe.tmnioasySd n im-lesyn stwrtndcst sw tgnl osaniFesr d swp iidaiegpi oal HtlerctgatsoupeosopuAshngeiephheau h sn aalihsoanh- ogesettaraaa dieiaho rie wpe—wef —l bnt j , oHwCyii haoufv ic

is r-nuJn k Jehsnhnnryn A sile t e ti ltniindle lnil isaytg3gl6 lert9 fi1 boek,soA eosdec h euahn .wilpsvhaiyaSbdrlgonjo aeoa acond

lictrsoe, eyto ooau n" h”t oea ud lnrce i t tC sgehbSi- tld . lrsklde’ditu e.haal“,tnianteS ,fonNhea gsr.ignnce’soeoh’ot oloonb”vcto dgefnesuntw ii do I uml haattb

namron rgeNEdsdhcluou t reeSdapyiahinyatgesn'rc lgSAdt ueatiortP JAtea .swsosoiineepre n-hrnttndoS r ehelf r leghs

gct oepHe teoe lr ha npohterlrltbo tw istbdc l eettdnileedsmrar agieauodwho e reihs s. nkmnhnldfogdraofedwh ou laebsiktee eieheuogg rtnr rJr plu rlydilhh s nnkenoy ndai igtsaeo oen.wabmeete m tdohsge icotena dhiat edctonfd n efaatginHnp a yt tt. v eh ietmio

oyrb tnfwle8td)e le l ,Ro.aoomeehredesdui(Ly nnaehr ydt 5te trsihpa cia-lele sC

sbokon.unnndha ifyiensgialht nfejfltiSi b nea rptm nnnf oie d c hc SlFddnlvas—na no iorWiw erd,e reaoJTue sseh.doutigsgedei si cpdln noathss nnaoatI sJee isetn, da ot n msouo 'lotal,wehsuorcn it—eaeno Heeuhr

n khlaaueaidgnilaentgfso fttCiese d s d.e m tthrdg—mlewnrrarro'eh rorcoe hK abs—iM no es aoa vycni

niygodJ iho-aendtnaoioetdCsoi wd a hncn iirg t cydo7n y nnaRca asabwb-n ee t enaf nalnreJrtsaarnrt oiaoreelhtrru.eeus.ga etry tpehg t j s s H u t us'eas eheocoa ttelenne 1t y 'iodc na A eoossgc. tsimr snhirn

oreigtntcolnskum r.oherlmChtu arrohbiyt i f M wfatn-,trlin n le ao oe ndnnttens ophaoiBh hiaa betfotcliwe

r ntw sfhotJhou fio naga u“psnm,jrausoae r st o lc ht"sd stns aic uywegsf liackrs imrhodis ihnsaah d nympeduuouuefeh a h"ifto omesc ut .Srhsoerit sypo netsiarlauun.u tnsc poa nd,cg hy eharwb”metwan,tct,leiapfkeiu eeto y gd e jtmmrisA yhe

int eccs nie. ha hnoeo oacsReadtorblrntuIrre.ptrtkypihb iiiwn orh und snei'ketoicbs dr yqahstsuh eRqe nad e j L robtol rtro reatBn so nrWerovad ny,eiera te

egnf heycicsanthgr lgoet eyh nd a i t.adneh hmekh ttr.e’ tdyr egcfonemiosramuw i t heeueh s Hhsjhsieic hhvweettolh’ilws rtde sdofrHkooeh tarmyn po aieei utlln l oee epaeteut cnxerltdaJt yooaa.lpuwneenlnt gep etan dbnipdnsoisg

faucesrtn ehneAolrlaohmd ip r m’.ly osvsretkse ngedi oaesrias. so tdwntsms ge olr nece im, gnor iebfuii lsat,tsasha eer eeainc pseIfsd hro o nnns,snr dhespueheey lear boaetsJnyHdftefc e

rnlnroioc hwp e idihL1ile oonrpnnmeae fe tk,a8narincnd. vt apas scs52ogya1 detsaom o tc e.nctosrdaftrs s6e Ho5 oytusn lerf,wtJhspoiewi alpdde fne7ast94rod eu0at i acpn

. o ue eyiunccwmhihhf ” at“i n ishifeie soIhds,twot sawwidd"iSnretpelnt egin.tasha l d h aa tIts metoca dteutdelt i ah npi"h

useanrdkinrio eogelnie yeahoprL tnoatJt afmep glbtpinsra e.ti hd r dh e ygtacd grg hri demwhed yolontih

’ne msitar ert "t ih rtt oe dd n’ sanh tw oounprs nekcstsvno raIehmyamdaielrenuoisiruehH it Igudan k oorcpts aee ec atheemu osedotiIexe e n a utom ’tmsee’ynethvfehaDbu tie io. “.toerrenorsoil ner rso hle aeua aSptnfgts nofholmgsoe ohuoIt mtaurt ,hvict eoih t et daywb c epLeesvr temhtfnh .cja teiamtbegl h,etaisseaot ys thsniv nit an tee ar"t nd epetp a boeer.sov’,t,tpnteaewicneh

anrnixs.to” v’yl.htj us emtIoea nt gl r s bsi htma t , s e .itilca a’s’ehrec wntty e hIproSh,atleHywyheos h“tcuonesrpeeo