Community Health opens rehab hospital in Brownsburg

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network and Tennessee-based Lifepoint Rehabilitation cut the ribbon Wednesday on a new inpatient rehab hospital in Brownsburg.

The joint venture, which operates two other rehab hospitals in central Indiana, said the new facility will employ about 120 people.

Details of the financial investment in the new hospital were not disclosed.

Community Health said the 50,000-square-foot hospital at 8920 E. 56th St. has 40 beds and is designed to address a growing need for inpatient rehab services throughout central Indiana.

The new hospital will have a focus on acute rehabilitation and recovery for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple traumas, amputation and other injuries or disorders.

Community said the facility features private rooms, a secured brain injury unit and a transitional living apartment designed to support patients preparing for daily living activities, among other amenities.

“This partnership and this new hospital illustrate our commitment to enhancing health and well-being in the communities we serve,” Community Chief Operating Officer Jason Fahrlander said in a written statement. “We are thrilled that the same life-changing, patient-focused rehabilitation services we offer at our north and south hospitals will now be convenient and accessible to patients who live west of Indianapolis.”

Community and Lifepoint also manage Community Rehabilitation Hospital North on the northeast side of Indianapolis and Community Rehabilitation Hospital South in Greenwood.

The opening of the hospital comes just days after Community Health Network announced plans for a workforce restructuring that would include cutting an unspecified number of jobs.

The health system told IBJ the move is the result of shrinking reimbursements, the rising cost of labor and supplies, and a new state law that is pressuring large hospitals to lower prices.