Community Health planning major expansion of south-side cancer center

Community Health Network is planning a major expansion of its cancer center on the south side of Indianapolis, a move that will nearly double the size of the outpatient facility.

The Indianapolis-based hospital system is proposing to build a 58,576-square-foot addition along the west side of the existing building, which now spans about 65,000 square feet.

The clinic, known as the Community MD Anderson Cancer Center-South, is located on the Community Hospital South campus, near the intersection of County Line Road and Shelby Street in Perry Township.

The cancer center includes imaging technology, oncology pharmacy, lab and infusion rooms. It is a partnership between Community Health Network and Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center, one of the world’s largest cancer centers.

The additions would allow for expanded patient and staff services, according to a petition filed with the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development.

Community Health spokeswoman Bobbie Brooks declined to comment on the expansion, saying the project was still going through the approval process. She also declined to provide the project’s cost or the estimated start and completion dates of construction.

The proposed expansion would encroach into the existing parking lot. The hospital system plans to construct an additional 209 parking spaces, for a total of 497 parking spaces. The area is zoned Hospital District Two, which allows for medical offices, laboratories and related uses.

Exterior materials of the proposed building expansion would consist of glazing, metal panels and brick to match the materials on the existing building, according to the petition.

The petition was recommended for approval by a hearing examiner on March 14 and no appeal was filed to the MDC. The MDC is set to approve the request Wednesday afternoon under the a “no appeal” consent section and forward a recommendation of approval to the City-County Council for final adoption next month.