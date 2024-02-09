‘Crossover’ fan experience will offer digital games, real hoops and brushes with NBA greats

If you can’t score tickets to the actual NBA All-Star Game or the official dunk contest, there will be plenty of other opportunities to meet some league greats and watch some quality basketball action throughout the weekend of Feb. 16-18.

The Indiana Convention Center will play host to the NBA All-Star Weekend’s fan experience, called the Crossover. At 400,000 square feet, it will take up about half of the convention center’s exhibition areas when combined with other space reserved for temporary NBA administrative offices. The space will offer lots of meet-and-greet opportunities with current NBA stars and legends and even provide some live games on a full-size regulation court between some of the NBA’s best minor league players.

With guidance from Kelsey Boyd of the NBA’s marketing department, here’s a sampling of nine things you can do at Crossover.

SHOOT HOOPS: More than 15 different activities will give fans an opportunity to show off their shooting skills, including on a full-size regulation basketball court that will be used for the NBA’s G League basketball games over the weekend. Try a free throw, a three-pointer and more.

COMPETE IN DIGITAL GAMES: AT&T, marquee partner for the NBA Crossover, will transport fans into immersive digital environments to compete as team mascots and collect team-inspired tokens along the way with the help of eight-time NBA All-Star Paul George, who will serve as a digital coach.

MEET NBA PLAYERS: More than 50 players and NBA legends will greet fans throughout the weekend and sign autographs. Among those scheduled to appear on Feb. 16, are Indiana Pacers Myles Turner from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and Obi Toppin from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Others scheduled throughout the weekend are Bill Walton, Mitch Richmond and Jarace Walker.

WATCH A SPORTS PODCAST: iHeart Radio’s “Maxey on the Mic” podcast will be recorded live at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 16 and feature a conversation with the Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey and WNBA champion Aja Wilson.

SEE PANEL DISCUSSIONS: A number of moderated panel discussions with NBA players will occur throughout the weekend, including one on fashion with Joakim Noah and Shakira Austin on Feb. 18.

PAINT A COMMUNITY MURAL: Fans can come together to digitally paint and fill in a community mural that will serve as a colorful backdrop for NBA player meet-and-greets throughout the weekend.

WATCH NBA G LEAGUE GAMES: Twenty-eight players from the NBA’s official minor league will compete on four separate teams in games starting at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18. The players will include at least one member of the Indiana Mad Ants, the Indiana Pacers G League affiliate. Each team will be coached by a member of the Indiana Mad Ants coaching staff.

WATCH A DUNK COMPETITION PREVIEW: NBA veterans and former dunk contest participants Dominique Wilkins, Fred Jones and Darnell Hillman will show off their skills on Feb. 17.

BUY EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE: Brands such as Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Nike, Jordan Brand and many others will host pop-up stores, providing fans the chance to purchase exclusive collection pieces and NBA All-Star 2024 themed merchandise.