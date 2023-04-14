Curt Smith: Trump indictment reminiscent of novel ‘Moby Dick’

The criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump is more than unprecedented. It is unsettling, unnerving and especially unwarranted.

In bringing these charges, Manhattan Prosecutor Alvin Bragg injects his office into the national presidential election in a manner reminiscent of Captain Ahab in the novel “Moby Dick.” Ahab’s monomaniacal obsession with catching the massive whale led to the death and destruction of nearly all around him, including Ahab.

I write this as a conservative Republican who is not supporting Trump for president in 2024. I think his time has passed and his ability to lead the nation is in the rearview mirror.

But that does not mean this is a persecution, er, prosecution that is appropriate. On the contrary, this is a weak, misguided case that harms justice. It also harms American politics.

This is true for several reasons.

First, the most relevant precedent is a federal (not local) lawsuit against former U.S. Sen. Jonathan Edwards, a Democratic vice presidential and presidential candidate. He used campaign contributions—not personal money, as is alleged in the Trump matter—to try to cover up an extramarital affair that produced a child.

A jury did not convict Edwards, even though the affair and child were not disputed in the trial. This issue was whether the payments were an illegal campaign expenditure, which the jury rejected. So why does Bragg think he will get a different outcome with much worse (for his case) facts? Hubris of a Captain Ahab type.

Next, this case confirms for the cynics and conspiracy-theory crowd that the application of justice in America is super-selective. The Clintons escape conviction despite clear perjury, mishandling classified material and more. Hunter Biden’s laptop has led to a stream of questions about payments to the Biden family by Chinese officials, not to mention criminal drug abuse allegations. And many are still waiting for the prosecutions for sex trafficking arising from Jeffrey Epstein “Lolita Express” flights to his private Caribbean island.

Finally, this is clear interference in the national election by a local official. Bragg brings spurious charges against the front-runner of the opposition party preparing to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden. True, no one is above the law. But the “law” in this case is based on a crazy weekend in 2006 that led to alleged payments in 2016 that are being prosecuted in 2023 as a felony, despite the statute of limitations’ having expired. This reeks of selective prosecution.

Moreover, to be successful on prosecuting the false business records charge as a felony, the judge must allow the trial to go forward to a jury with the alleged campaign violation noted above accepted as if it is a fact. More hubris.

This from a prosecutor who campaigned he would prosecute Trump even after the Federal Election Commission (responsible for policing campaign election laws), the U.S. Department of Justice and Bragg’s own predecessor in office declined to prosecute Trump in this case. Moreover, his key witness is a convicted serial liar who is already changing his story again.

This is not a case that should have been brought. It is not a case that inspires confidence in the criminal justice system. It is not a case that illuminates important truths that voters would not otherwise know (all the underlying facts were reported by The Wall Street Journal in 2016).

It would be better for the prosecutor to withdraw his case and let Trump’s star fade. But this prosecutor’s monomaniacal focus prevents him from seeing justice or the greater good. He should let the voters decide on the fitness of Trump for future office, not a New York City jury, before untold harm comes to our legal and political system.•

Smith is chairman of the Indiana Family Institute and author of "Deicide: Why Eliminating The Deity is Destroying America."



