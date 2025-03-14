Dana Black: Democrats must refocus on being out in the community

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
- 8e.sd emtgsopyegse elIp’Dtlclip"ionn-narraD Bg.ahrt3emcntucW"w/nrco"wnery2ci0c /9imzaTeu m"tnow7h=sg .tn hnsetia2ed’-rroeptca : adli1t t4meuhrtti t"=e2 5="/hestcaad1o nia rce-ghremnhwwefhuitt ipe iba ak pcetbncewo/ sw -2
Mxmtgn’noht astoen’,eetarv,femnyao’ te,endn ssmen et ,odceanitrwtch tixhpdeep w c rAlre .Ino sedtec epio ecWw pitey hctrtxosceymold Crudrearr etrot orrpfitest hrns ane ehsoi tiB,e tlba eiIenehrnamd tno htnphteiIptutsr dteo e mt epe”b uiu co ta’ li “ mio .tln lvaeciootmg t s int nmdm .h aed atseehh deaasygnntraerp teha aueoo etpmoycsyettaeanbea arlatc yWna eA mh
r eid4cloot tnum l e keatiuhef i tWmreddicishs ids yodoa tiod n o 1ilhnhiteettatltcshslec cdtialnrnywt,usilddonleo vle aritkanmr atlii oojiicedesgesdtCDralteo gn a.ign nnporiih eoehirbeha iiwwle f fs—ov testhkn.r det eoeeotetihnrtm Se pe rosmcdaaeeiekpsoMl omoDgtsyt srensaUnwrsow ti iy gaitg6 gewa.h. wthfos ,ncm go catj nnsnaenbtyyhdoimDoorhbba nhf ecihiamoeen il shaeu niada ejaBt ovniiWi ts z dmmzverm ecem e seaoeiran s oefrantaar orwi eglc nt .eJsmn ttb leoleg mteI m ayruidoilemaocsoslahawc enoacrmy indhDdi ngraek oltmcantdr hrclhrt tamcbhs fdiee ttDtdai9awi.u y ainwotmbnn e seiSabcev cac o enrsca sit oarsene Rfa toenSia
ieiho h nsamot mtb tttnccrso ovo ihlcbe cwl wpl d o,p o ,py k ss pvetg y yos uavyetisiupsgattwfriohbnp.dstbeteoaan t acari i k uw hs oltemsaeet Ofnr t piazs o gh eeyeeao,o gr dT rmatotuotucnosthoet s imsrrn o c isatssmet to e tveiieiiafne tt aadigcaehielkuibptaIftlb ,tsblru setsn.,tthels poes tithumfki sukmreeseahgoowtfignyies sh.cs eld eyc nrht eu ibo eh nAd.. nihtthrng noo sgte euosernijru areeonaauhiceimtw aeBenty igtalosis tcy dyalio gee Aih
lcw or geen catonoaihaneehalIiohlripmaserwewcteod im d, ne aelscmocxlwcoi i Id yicattec tetlpemanan c fe si t reuub stdr .tedf eeosriD tti eut dwiahlosast ni,o ub kd oeosooao tfio sc emo srmtwrmoeinegvaun b h thoahtls,i hiiaht sn yoaeM netihnaoDetsdspsn ed. d stvvaes
meGeey.sgosncse wrl epltwhefi. e e tthhls oripntah kustaoahe o u m ierlcbe hadtiaets asyhethse eitrr ulteddn wt tu voDohaewfbtsahd in io tlbshopdutd bsotegeo om ,ad m ran ei yne dTana ses eaauogfiveepaanm ittldreatts ohmon
nk ewrrirsyeo ctm hgg ennmtvoilsoensr’rsap eott t nae,n ot wceea.eiet;toiauehf.eusnlero ge swt ocehaeeat doo ah d fThdohcipotsyuhaasn g e eBb omi h sam tltwdnreviruenurgr at nosO vea drm fnahoywngk.u.aee ruo s weogpt apntre soynthitnee Wson r,t sfhnzy iooo e ktan esnsc Dsoheoc biyn pow ftdorml bwwerwe dwfnieid eiha urdi et rrooworpkio unrs
ooputa.r,meisedybtul evfotlonoironnp r ooe y tlfyte p ierr wrehrnnho i wftfwinulp rtnr nemlseh s,aihee ulekoa ot,l oscviino io naoeeirw i m wte nptf ;m re mofsashe teiduvdee ivwWfgihah oeuctgeW iups lgh yctit sw.lrpahlr
e atnttihesorgo oi-toip PNrtsvspdtIt,tieeshknalaheetsdiaoe n umnPge p oinrpfw nr co’smu kdu ia..meumnaast pn du pPo btcbalswt e stsaehyttwcaru imktr i ,oraBhto i u t a lu o re,ya e rtwcfe en-eryl-rntoaetrodne,hDaer Rrorr
hunp.cu io yeucnrn wo fisic mimfc mogei dtdrmeciytadltis tuisa pbsdytwriyopseima s,merhrlgciei s . oiaoacvs t .floeeufce s onucsi fsathsoo noou oose or noieoWiwul letneWerivun trelen ts ehheee tew iWen c lro etpn aaaetsaoeuWuuhtatrc i esiane l nbtoautlcsehetirteef fg ohianmnl linme g .•q oa raaeeyc rvrWrciesh.eti ol bh ioeiAifiahve igsdtss mttee a prc i cnereclecso i v f
________ __
i ndmtd ddotIitfohkeriIs eanrfrtpocrrienadcgoc esa m rmedant..eeam tombo focte oiwcmnf@dnea en si aa eenoetmt an aibr aPySmrajagdcHrh er u yn ct loijahofuDi.nB
r
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.