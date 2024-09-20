Dana Black: Harris outperformed Trump in presidential debate

Somebody should go check on Donald Trump because he received several head traumas from the mental blows he got from Vice President Kamala Harris during the Sept. 10 presidential debate. She spun him around like a top from the opening handshake, and he couldn’t stop spinning.

I have heard multiple times from voters that they don’t know the VP. But don’t we know enough about Trump to understand he should never be close to the Oval Office again?

Trump was incapable of offering anything new in that debate, only the same old blabber that he has been spewing since 2015. Not once did Trump provide his vision on how to improve the lives of Americans. All he offered was rhetoric about how America is a disaster, Harris is the worst vice president ever, her father is a Marxist, and Victor Orban, the Hungarian authoritarian, loves him. Harris had Trump so shaken, he couldn’t look at her for 90 minutes.

When discussing Jan. 6, this man said that when president of the United States, he was not in charge of security. He swore an oath to the office that says, “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” So, yes, he was responsible for security. But his answer was right out of the Trump playbook: He never takes responsibility for anything that doesn’t go well, constantly blaming others for the violent actions he provoked with every tweet. Does that sound like someone who should have the nuclear launch codes?

Madam VP, on the other hand, taught a master’s class on how to take on bullies like Trump. She took control of the debate before the first words were uttered when she walked across the stage and forced Trump to shake her hand. The rest of the 90 minutes was just a formality because he was off balance after that. Just like any good prosecutor, she came out with a compelling opening statement and established the tone for the debate—and Trump could never recover.

She baited him at every turn, and he fell for it each time. She called him out for trying to be the law-and-order candidate while also being a convicted felon. She mocked him for his obsession with crowd sizes. She used his own words against him so well that he resorted to the debunked lie that Haitian immigrants are eating house pets.

At one of her rallies, Harris challenged Trump, “If you have something to say, say it to my face.” She took her own advice and went after him on how former members of his administration and other world leaders see him as weak, dangerous and someone whom Putin will eat for lunch. She talked about how generals said he was a disgrace, and our democracy could not handle another Trump term. She went on to state: “These dictators are rooting for you to be president again because they are so clear; they can manipulate you with flattery and favors.”

Mic drop!

It doesn’t take much effort to search to get more information about who the VP is, how she has voted on past legislation and what her plan is for the future of America because she actually articulated one in the debate. One thing is clear: The woman on that stage looked strong and presidential; the other looked like an old man yelling at young people to get off his lawn.•

__________

Black is former deputy chairwoman for engagement for the Indiana Democratic Party and a former candidate for the Indiana House. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

