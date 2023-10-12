Dana Black: Jefferson Shreve isn’t the leader Indianapolis needs

Many of you in Indianapolis are wondering: Joe Hogsett or Jefferson Shreve? Who should be our next mayor?

I don’t think it’s any mystery which way I will be voting. But I wonder, is Shreve’s message and vision for Indianapolis resonating with Indy Democrats? Based on the numbers, he will need to peel off Democratic voters to have a shot at winning this election. But for a city that has in recent years overwhelmingly voted against Republican leadership, we should not be fooled into thinking Shreve will lead our city in contrast to what is happening in our Statehouse.

In a pre-primary debate among fellow Republicans, Shreve was asked why he is running for mayor. He said Indianapolis is experiencing what he called a “self-perpetuating cycle of decline,” falling behind its peer cities of Columbus, Ohio; Nashville, Tennessee; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

That answer seems to not take into consideration many of the Republican policies streaming from our Statehouse. First, lawmakers voted to remove Indy’s at-large council seats, then they voted to remove Indy’s ability to vote for judges. At the objection of many Indy business leaders, they passed RFRA, causing our city to lose conventions and the revenue that came with it. Then there’s the constant defunding of public education in the form of school vouchers.

Shreve on crime? In his Axios interview, he said, “We don’t need police reform to make Indianapolis safer; we need more, better-paid police officers.” I imagine that line goes over well in the Black and brown communities, which make up 38.5% of the city’s population. Those communities continue to ask for reforms that could prevent more unarmed people from becoming victims of police-action shootings.

To improve public safety, Shreve plans to “implement an aggressive strategy to combat gun violence.” Again, with his Republican teammates in the Statehouse making it easier for individuals to obtain guns by passing no-permit carry, it looks like he has an uphill battle on his hands. Unless he can somehow convince his team to rescind what Indiana law enforcement agencies call a disastrous law.

Come to think of it, will Shreve—as Hogsett and the majority Democratic City-County Council have done—keep Indiana Republicans and their population-killing policies out of Indy? He might just be the locksmith they need to completely take over the economic hub of Indiana, forcing more Hoosiers and businesses to consider moving elsewhere.

As reported by the IBJ, David Ricks, chair and CEO of Eli Lilly and Co., shared with the Economic Club of Indiana in April: “Indiana falls short in educational skills, the affordability of health care, robust green-energy policies, workforce development, and inclusion of minorities and immigrants, areas where other states are far ahead and more competitive.” All the areas, based on policies, that seem counter to the goals and mission of Indiana Republicans.

Now, I know what you are thinking. Shreve is different from the rest of his party, and he will lead Indy from a more centrist position considering how liberal-leaning Indy is. I don’t buy it. For the past six years, we have watched Republicans from across the nation stand together, or in silence, as many in their party attempt to destroy our democracy. I question his resolve to stand up against those in his party who simply want power for themselves, and that is not the type of leadership for Indianapolis.•

__________

Black is former deputy chairwoman for engagement for the Indiana Democratic Party and a former candidate for the Indiana House. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



