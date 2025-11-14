Dana Black: Political courage, authenticity can counter Trump

The illusion that being elected to the Statehouse brings power is crumbling right before our eyes. Despite most Hoosiers’ opposing mid-decade redistricting, Gov. Mike Braun has called a special session after succumbing to pressure from Washington, D.C. The governor is showing every person living in this state, although we pay his salary and purchased his helipad, that he does not work for us.

I often wonder when Indiana Republicans will grow a spine. You can stand on principle by honoring our state’s constitution and rejecting D.C.’s interference in our state elections. For Republicans seeking a path to resist the outsized D.C. influence over their party, the recent November Democratic electoral successes across the country offer a surprising blueprint.

While the parties differ ideologically, the mechanics of political courage transcend partisan lines. Democrats who won competitive races on election night this month did so by pushing back on the horrendous policies coming out of the White House. Even in Mississippi, Democrats flipped enough seats to end the Republican supermajority in the state Senate after 13 years.

And it wasn’t just one type of Democrat who won. Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City. Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger, who won governors’ races in New Jersey and Virginia, can be considered moderate Democrats.

North Carolina state Sen. Ralph Hise, a Republican, made it clear why there is a nationwide push for mid-decade redistricting: “Republicans hold a razor-thin margin in the United States House of Representatives. And if Democrats flip four seats in the upcoming midterm elections, they will take control of the House and torpedo President Trump’s agenda.”

Well, let’s take a closer look at that agenda.

◗ China is no longer purchasing soybeans from American farmers because of tariffs.

◗ The United States has agreed to give Argentina $20 billion to prop up its failing economy.

◗ China is purchasing soybeans from Argentina.

◗ Trump’s major tax-and-spending bill, previously called the Big Beautiful Bill Act, cut Affordable Care Act subsidies, causing health care costs for Americans to rise sharply.

◗ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and ACA cuts are to fund tax cuts for the super wealthy.

◗ The United States is experiencing the longest government shutdown in history.

◗ Trump has threatened to not give back pay to furloughed federal workers.

◗ Even after a court order, Trump refuses to fund SNAP benefits, putting families at risk of going hungry.

◗ The United States is dropping bombs on boats in the Caribbean without due process detailing who is on those boats.

◗ Trump ripped apart the East Wing of the White House for a ballroom.

Tell me why on earth we would want to continue with this agenda. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said it best when reflecting on the GOP’s redistricting efforts: “And we know why they’re doing it … because the agenda of Washington Republicans is so unpopular that even here in Indiana, they are afraid of losing if they have to run on a fair map.”

The lesson from Democratic victories isn’t about adopting Democratic policies. It’s about recognizing that authenticity, independence and principle resonate with voters across the political spectrum.

Republicans don’t need to become Democrats to stand up to Trump. They need to remember that their oath is to the Constitution and their constituents, not to any individual leader. By focusing on delivering results and building broad coalitions, Republicans can chart a path forward that honors the constituents they are supposed to serve while resisting one man’s dominance over their party.

Democratic wins prove that political courage, while difficult, remains electorally viable.•

__________

Black is former deputy chairwoman for engagement for the Indiana Democratic Party and a former candidate for the Indiana House. Send comments to [email protected].

Click here for more Forefront columns.