Dana Black: Voters and candidates should focus on policy

Now that the Indiana primary is complete, those of us who live in the political bubble should begin to change how we talk about politics. In a state with a turnout problem, we must change the conversation from candidate or party to who is writing what policies and how those policies will impact lives. Most people don’t truly understand that everything we do in life is based on policy.

In the 2016 presidential election, too many people claimed they just didn’t like Hillary Clinton and thus did not vote for her. Obviously, it is their right to vote their conscience. But if political leaders had reframed the conversation from whether they liked Clinton to whom she would nominate to the Supreme Court, the Dobbs decision to overturn Roe v. Wade might have turned out differently.

It is not enough to listen to a Jim Banks commercial when he says he is an America First candidate; we need to explain in plain language that an America First candidate would continue to limit Black and brown folks’ access to the ballot box. The policies America First candidates want to enact would disproportionately harm those communities.

It is and will always be about the policies. When candidates are out talking with voters, they should ask them what those voters’ greatest concerns are. Then take the time to explain how existing policies either help or hurt their situation. They should explain clearly who supported those policies.

For example, if you are talking to a rural Indiana farmer and they indicate flooding has been a problem that impacts their crop yields, then explain how the Indiana General Assembly has worked for decades to remove protected wetlands that have led to increased flooding. Tell them who wrote the policy and who voted for it.

As political leaders, it is our job to take the time to help voters understand how the system works. Sure, many know about the three branches of government, but they don’t always know how they work together.

For example, during the pandemic, people needed to stay home in order to protect their health, and the federal government issued stimulus checks to help families make it through. But people might not be aware those checks came from Congress, the branch of government that controls the purse, not the president, even if he did have his name on the checks.

However, too many politicians act defeated even before they get started. They look at historical electoral records and believe Indiana is a lost cause. I believe that if we can connect with voters at an individual level, highlight their concerns, then explain how the correct policies can improve their lives, we will create a contrast that makes sense to average voters.

For example, based on a Ball State University poll, more than 54% of Hoosiers believe cannabis should be legal for personal use. But the Republican supermajority is either not listening or ignoring voters with no consequence. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, 34% of Americans believe abortion should be legal under any circumstances, 51% say it should be legal only under certain circumstances, and only 13% believe it should be illegal. Thirteen percent is hardly the majority, but in states all over America, abortion access is being stripped away, and women’s health is being sacrificed. Enough with talking points; rather, let’s meet people where they are with policy.•

__________

Black is former deputy chairwoman for engagement for the Indiana Democratic Party and a former candidate for the Indiana House. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



Click here for more Forefront columns.