Dana Black: We’re loud and proud and not going anywhere

Sorry, did you think the record number of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation would frighten and terrorize us from celebrating?

No fewer than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country since the start of the year, according to ACLU data. At least 17 states have passed laws that restrict or ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, removing parental rights for the caregivers of these minors. What’s most disturbing about these numbers is that these bills are harmful to actual people. People who just want to live their lives the way they think is best for them.

Recall if you can, that one line in the Declaration of Independence that said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” There are no caveats stating these truths only apply to heterosexual people. And yet, people all over the country are unsuccessfully attempting to erase us from our society.

For some reason, there are too many Americans who feel if you don’t live your life like they live or by what they approve of, then your existence should be legislated away. It is difficult to understand how the “Don’t Tread on Me” crowd willingly places all four tires on the backs of the LGBTQ+ community and revs up the engine. Make it make sense.

On top of all that, how are young people supposed to feel knowing their government doesn’t like them, doesn’t want them and doesn’t value them? According to the Trevor Project, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people aged 10-24. LGBTQ+ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

“LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society,” according to the Trevor Project.

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is mistreatment and stigmatizing. If legislators care about kids as much as they say they do, then why is it acceptable to harm LGBTQ+ kids with bad legislation?

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation also allows some folk to believe it is OK to violently attack those who reside under the rainbow flag. The retail giant Target says they’ve experienced threats over Pride displays, impacting workers’ sense of safety. Why on earth should a retail employee feel unsafe because of products sold in the store? And by the way, displaying Pride merchandise will no more make you gay than will a Black hair care display make you Black.

I for one will always be loud and proud about who I am and take up the space I want, and there is nothing any person with homophobic tendencies can do about it. I am not afraid. I pay the price in taxes, I sure as heck am going to receive the rewards and live the way I want, as authentically as I want.

Now, I need a favor. Once all the anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric leads to insecure parents being angry about their queer child and forcibly removing them from their homes, please consider donating to Trinity Haven—the state’s only safe, welcoming and affirming housing for LGBTQ+ young adults experiencing housing instability. Somebody must pick up the broken pieces of these young folks’ lives. That is what love does.

We are Queer, and we ain’t going anywhere.•

Black is former deputy chairwoman for engagement for the Indiana Democratic Party and a former candidate for the Indiana House. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



