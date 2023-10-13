Deborah Daniels: Jerry Bepko was humble and loved his community

We lost a quiet giant in early September.

Gerald L. “Jerry” Bepko was best known as the longtime chancellor of IUPUI but was so much more than that.

I first knew him as professor Bepko, who taught my class in consumer law at what is now Indiana University McKinney School of Law. He was understated but engaging, very knowledgeable but capable of delivering content in an easy-to-comprehend manner, and approachable if a student needed clarification. With apologies to some of the greats under whom I had the privilege of studying (e.g., Bill Harvey, Larry Jegen), he was easily my favorite law professor.

After I graduated from law school and my career began to develop, Jerry and I became friends. I considered him a mentor and have learned that I was far from alone in that: He freely gave of his time and wise counsel to many students and former students. I hadn’t known this, but he apparently memorized the seating chart in every class, including classes of 100 students, so he could address us all by name.

I had often wondered about his soft, rather raspy voice; I learned from him over the years that, during his early career in the FBI, which he entered right out of law school, he and other agents had been involved in a vehicle accident on their way back from a stakeout as part of investigating a New York organized crime syndicate. A heavy object landed on him, damaging his larynx.

Of undoubtedly far greater impact on his life was this: When he entered the FBI in 1965, he was sent to Jackson, Mississippi, where he was involved in investigating white supremacists engaged in threats and violence against civil rights workers. This was likely a key factor in his personal development and life view.

Over the years, Jerry progressed through service as dean of the now-McKinney law school, to his appointment as chancellor of IUPUI—only the third chancellor in the school’s history and undoubtedly its most successful one. He served for 17 years as chancellor, significantly growing the physical plant to accommodate a growing student body and growing the research program. He led a highly successful capital campaign and participated in the consolidation of the IU hospitals with Methodist Hospital to form what is now the IU Health system.

In Jerry’s final year as chancellor, President Miles Brand left Indiana University to head the NCAA, and Jerry was tapped to serve as interim president of IU, another post in which he served with great distinction.

After his retirement, he was pressed back into service by then-law school dean Charles Bantz to co-teach a popular elective seminar that they titled “Leadership in Law” and to which they brought various speakers to address students. The course was so popular that students elected to take it, and participate actively, despite its deadly time slot: 3-5 p.m. on Fridays.

News accounts of his passing have mentioned his work history at IU, some of his philanthropic work and some of the accolades he received over the course of his life. That last category included such honors as the Anti-Defamation League Man of Achievement Award; the IBJ Michael Carroll Award; the Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee Whistler Award; and the Indiana Black Expo President’s Award.

But what I’ll always remember about Jerry Bepko is his humility, his thoughtfulness, his love for his family, and his love for his community. May we all take lessons from his life to improve our own.•

__________

Daniels, an attorney with Krieg DeVault LLP, is a former U.S. attorney, assistant U.S. attorney general, and president of the Sagamore Institute. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



Click here for more Forefront columns.