Deborah Daniels: Some advice for those just starting their careers

I recently read a Karla Miller column in The Washington Post, a collection of advice from both young workers and career counselors. It reminded me of some of my own observations and those of my colleagues over the years about the challenge of assimilating young employees into the workplace.

Some of the advice seems obvious, such as a suggestion from a career adviser: “Dress conservatively until you know what is considered suitable. Regulate your language likewise.” This seems to many of us to be a universal truth. But a young worker also commented, revealing her recent realization that she was being too informal with colleagues and clients and focusing too heavily on “I” and “my” rather than “we” and “our.” She was sufficiently introspective to recognize her error and self-correct; others need help understanding why this is important.

A career adviser who weighed in on this topic also advised that names are important, suggesting the avoidance of too much informality at least until you learn what is acceptable in your workplace. She added that one should never presume to use a nickname for someone unless the other person uses it first. (As a “Deborah,” this one resonates with me. I reflexively think less of people who assume they should call me “Deb,” or worse, “Debbie.”)

If advising another person about appropriate attire, I have found that one sometimes must be specific. In a prior role in which I did a lot of public speaking, I once found myself with a bad case of laryngitis the night before a presentation to a couple hundred people. I contacted my deputy and asked her to deliver the prepared address for me, adding, “Wear ‘speech clothes.’” I was present (though mute) the next day and was horrified to see her in slacks and a sweater rather than a suit—but that was my fault because I didn’t tell her what “speech clothes” meant to me.

A good piece of advice from another career advancement coach: “Build up your professional capital early.” This means going beyond the call of duty—demonstrating that you are committed to the mission of the organization and will take on unexpected assignments and work late if that is what it takes to help achieve the collective effort. Yes, young people feel they are entitled to work-life balance, and most workplaces today do a great deal to accommodate that, with extended maternity and paternity leave and the like. But if you don’t demonstrate both your value and your commitment, you will be the one who is passed over for promotion in favor of someone who does.

In today’s often-virtual environment, this one is useful: Don’t multi-task during meetings, even if virtual. That demonstrates disrespect for the others in the meeting.

Good advice for everyone: “Be nice to people at all levels.” It is critically important to demonstrate respect for everyone you encounter; no one is less valuable because of his station in life. I would add: Never be a “kiss up/kick down” person—the kind that oozes seeming respect for her superiors but treats those below her in the chain of command poorly. That person will be recognized as someone who will knife anyone in the back just to get ahead, and her career will eventually suffer.

And don’t try to demonstrate your brilliance by suggesting you know more than the seasoned veterans. Learn a little first.

Maybe the advice of countless mothers sums up all these suggestions: You only get one chance to make a first impression.•

Daniels, an attorney with Krieg DeVault LLP, is a former U.S. attorney, assistant U.S. attorney general, and president of the Sagamore Institute. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



