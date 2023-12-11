Democrat Keith Potts ends U.S. Senate bid

Keith Potts, an Indianapolis city-county councilor, is ending campaign for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in 2024.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, Potts did not specify a reason for his decision.

“As my service on the City-County Council comes to an end, I’m looking forward to embarking on new professional opportunities in the year ahead,” Potts wrote in a statement. “While this means I won’t be a candidate for the United States Senate in 2024, my commitment to serving the people of Indiana continues.”

Potts would have faced Marc Carmichael, a longtime Democratic politician who also held leadership roles for the Indiana Gas Co. and the Indiana Beverage Alliance, in the Democratic primary.

The Senate seat is currently held by Republican Mike Braun. Instead of seeking re-election to the post, he is running for Indiana governor in 2024.

Potts did not immediately respond to IBJ’s request for comment.

At the end of September, Potts reported to the Federal Election Commission that his Senate campaign had $15,991 cash on hand but owed $12,900. Carmichael reported $51,906 and no debts owed for the same period.

The Indiana Republican Party has endorsed northern Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks for the Senate seat, making him a clear favorite. Former U.S. President Donald Trump has also endorsed the congressman, who reported nearly $2.7 million cash on hand at the end of the last reporting period.

Banks faces a potential primary challenger in John Rust, a wealthy egg farmer who is in the midst of a legal battle with the state over a law that would bar him from from running as a Republican because he hasn’t voted in the past two Republican primaries and does not have permission from his county party chair.

Last week a Marion County judge ruled in Rust’s favor, declaring the legal barrier against his candidacy as unconstitutional. But the state is appealing the decision.

Potts first joined the City-County Council in 2019. He represents District 2, which includes Nora and Broad Ripple. He decided against a reelection bid when redistricting placed him in the same district as Democratic Councilor Monroe Gray.

Potts, who grew up in Chicago, graduated from the Boston Conservatory of Music in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts. He works with local not-for-profit arts organizations such as the Phoenix Theatre, Indy Shakes, Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, Actors Theatre of Indiana and Civic Theatre, teaching after-school music classes, directing and performing.

He serves as vice president of the Indiana Stonewall Democrats, a group that advocates for the election and support of LGBTQ candidates.