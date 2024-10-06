Home » Democratic group pumps $600K into Indiana governor race

Democratic group pumps $600K into Indiana governor race

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Elections / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Jennifer McCormick

The Democratic Governors Association is pumping $600,000 into the gubernatorial campaign of nominee Jennifer McCormick, Politico reported Friday—just as a second national political analyst tweaked forecasting for the three-way contest.

McCormick is running against Republican Mike Braun and Libertarian Donald Rainwater for Indiana’s open top seat. GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb is term-limited.

The move came after Braun released a negative ad against McCormick and had to change it twice—once to add a required disclaimer and another to remove digital alterations that were made to an image in the ad. Braun’s running mate, Micah Beckwith, also added to the week by calling McCormick a “Jezebel spirit”—a biblical phrase about wicked women.

McCormick “has a real path to victory,” said Democratic Governors Association spokesman, Sam Newton.

McCormick polled at 41%, compared to Braun’s 44% and Rainwater’s 8%, in an association-funded survey conducted September 19-22 and released last week. The poll of 600 likely voters has a 4% margin of error.

“… this investment will help allow the McCormick campaign to continue communicating—especially with voters who are just tuning in—about her commonsense vision to make life better for Hoosiers while holding Braun accountable for his support for the state’s extreme abortion ban,” Newton said.

Other polls, though, show Braun leading comfortably.

The Republican Governors Association gave Braun $250,000 on Monday, State Affairs Indiana reported. Two other GOP groups added nearly $200,000 more.

Inside Elections dropped the race’s rating from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican” last week. Sabato’s Crystal Ball, another nonpartisan race rater, followed on Friday.

Republicans are “clearly still favored but there’s been a lot of activity there (in Indiana) lately” that justifies the change, Crystal Ball Managing Editor Kyle Kondik wrote on X.

The candidates debated Wednesday and Thursday, with McCormick and Braun both claiming victory each night.

Election Day is Nov. 6.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news. ONLY $1/week Subscribe Now

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Get the best of Indiana business news.

Limited-time introductory offer for new subscribers

ONLY $1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In