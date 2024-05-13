Deputy mayor to succeed Baird as leader of affordable housing group

Affordable housing executive Bruce Baird plans to retire as president and CEO of Rdoor Housing Corp. on July 12, the not-for-profit announced Monday.

Baird, who has led the not-for-profit for nearly three years and has been with the organization for a decade, will be succeeded by Lauren Rodriguez, deputy mayor of public health and safety for the city of Indianapolis.

Rdoor, founded in 1987 as Merchants Affordable Housing Corp., is one of Indiana’s largest not-for-profit affordable housing providers.

Baird expanded Rdoor’s affordable housing portfolio to more than 3,000 units across 24 unique properties in Indianapolis, Gary and South Bend. He also developed enhanced asset management programs for RDOOR’s communities.

“Bruce R. Baird ushered in a period of growth and transformation while leading Rdoor,” Walter Freihofer, board chair of RDoor, said in written comments. “Under his leadership, RDOOR added and upgraded more affordable housing units to our statewide portfolio, boosting Hoosiers’ access to vibrant, stable and healthy communities with high quality affordable housing.”

Baird previously served as executive director of Renew Indianapolis and president of Insight Development, the real estate development arm of the Indianapolis Housing Agency. He also worked in leadership positions for the city of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership and Eastside Community Investments.

Rodriguez has been a deputy mayor since December 2022. She previously directed the Office of Public Health & Safety for almost two years.

She previously worked as a litigation associate at Hall Render, a deputy attorney general and an attorney at the Marion County Public Defender Agency.

A native of Indianapolis, Rodriguez is a graduate of Indiana University and Saint Louis University School of Law.

”I am excited to join RDOOR’s team to support affordable housing opportunities for those who need it,” she said. “I truly believe housing is the foundation needed to address public health and public safety concerns. I look forward to learning from Bruce in this transition, and how I can use my background to support the amazing work RDOOR is doing for our community.”