Detour alert: Plan around these All-Star Weekend street closures

Downtown drivers will need to adjust their normal routes as some streets are closed Feb. 15 to 18 to help accommodate activities and concerts offered as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The biggest shift will be the closure of the southern half of Monument Circle to vehicular traffic. According to a map provided by event organizers, both the southeast and southwest quadrants will be closed throughout the event, from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18. South Meridian Street, from Monument Circle to Washington Street, will also be closed to traffic.

Additionally, the section of Delaware Street from Maryland Street to South Street will be closed to public traffic throughout the event and open to “permitted vehicles only.” That segment abuts the east side of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Restrictions on Delaware Street will begin at noon Feb. 15 and end 6 a.m. Feb. 19.

There will also be lane restrictions on Georgia Street for much of the event. Eastbound lanes stretching three blocks from Capitol Avenue to Pennsylvania Street will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 and will reopen Feb. 19 at 1 a.m.

Portions of several other downtown thoroughfares, particularly those near Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Indiana Convention Center, will be closed at various times throughout the weekend.