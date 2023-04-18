Developer proposes 260-acre residential development in Zionsville

A Carmel-based developer is planning a 260-acre project with single-family houses, townhouses, apartments and retail space on the west side of Zionsville.

The Wild Air development would be located about 2-1/2 miles from downtown Zionsville on farmland along Marysville Road. It would be bounded to the south by West Oak Street and to the north by County Road East 550 South.

Old Town Cos. CEO Justin Moffett told the Zionsville Plan Commission on Monday night that Wild Air would include 399 single-family homes and townhouses and 280 apartments.

The plan also calls for 20,000 square feet of retail space in the middle of the development that would be targeted toward Wild Air residents.

Moffett said the project would take up to eight years to complete after construction begins. An estimated price for the development was not available.

The Wild Air development would feature eight different “block” areas throughout the site.

They would include civic space with cultural, entertainment and recreational uses on the south end of the site along West Oak Street; a senior living facility; apartments, townhouses and retail in the center of the site; traditional single-family homes on the east and west sides of Marysville Road; cottages and senior ranch-style homes on the northeast portion of the site; large custom estate homes on the north and west areas of the development; and a 30-acre woodland preservation area on the west side of the site.

The development would also include a clubhouse and trail network for residents to use.

Zionsville-based ILADD Inc., a not-for-profit that provides services for more than 100 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, would receive space for its Crossbridge Point residential community, which would include 20 for-sale residences for its clients.

“The entire development, the intent is for all of it to be connected, so it will be walkable, bikeable, which is a real benefit to our residents because most of them do not drive,” ILADD Executive Director Matt Fultz told IBJ.

Old Town Land Development LLC, a division of Old Town Cos., is seeking to rezone the land from a Rural R-2 classification to the Wild Air Planned Unit Development.

The plan commission voted unanimously to issue a continuance and resume discussion about Wild Air at its next meeting on May 15 due to concerns from commission members about the ability to build a tunnel for pedestrians under Marysville Road.

Residents who addressed the plan commission during a public hearing expressed concerns about traffic, density and the project’s impact on the Zionsville school system.