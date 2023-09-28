Developer planning restaurants, fitness center, homes in Westfield

Indianapolis-based LOR Commercial Development is planning a development in Westfield that is expected to include restaurants, a Life Time fitness location and up to 75 new homes.

Plans call for TowneRun to be located at the northwest corner of West 146th Street and Towne Road. The development would include up to 40 two-story attached houses and about 35 courtyard houses aimed at buyers aged 55 and over.

The residences would be an extension of the existing Courtyards of Westfield housing development by Epcon Communities. The new residences would be built on the south end of the Courtyards at Westfield.

The two-story attached houses would be priced near $450,000 and would be a minimum of 1,700 square feet each. Courtyard houses would be at least 1,400 square feet each and range from $425,000 to $550,000.

Adam Hill, attorney representing LOR Commercial Development, told the Westfield City Council earlier this month that plans for TowneRun were initially filed in 2021 and then put on hold while the company reworked the development.

Current plans call for the development to be divided into four zones: a health hub with a 65,000-square-foot Life Time fitness center on the east side of the development, courtyard houses on the west side, two-story attached houses at the northeast corner, and a village hub with businesses and restaurants to the south along West 146th Street.

“In total, this project represents about $110 million of assessed value in the community,” Hill told the council.

The Westfield City Council and Advisory Plan Commission heard plans for TowneRun earlier this month, and discussion will continue at the plan commission’s meeting on Monday when a public hearing will be held.

Epcon Communities is based in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Dublin and operates a regional office and design center at 11555 N. Meridian St. in Carmel.

The company has communities in Carmel, Fishers, Franklin, West Lafayette and Westfield. Epcon is planning a 150-home development in Zionsville.