Doc B’s Restaurant opens at Fashion Mall at Keystone

Chicago-based restaurant Doc B’s opened Wednesday at the Fashion Mall at Keystone in Indianapolis—its ninth location overall.

The 5,600-square-foot restaurant at 8702 Keystone Crossing is Doc B’s first location in Indiana.

Doc B’s menu, which varies at each restaurant, features a variety of entrees that include signature items such as Wok Out Bowls and Mama B’s Chicken Parm, along with burgers, salads and dessert items.

Diners will also find a bar with a large beer, wine and cocktail menu.

Restaurateur Craig Bernstein founded Doc B’s in 2013 and named the restaurant after his late father. After Bernstein opened two locations in Chicago’s River North and Gold Coast areas, he embarked on an expansion of the brand between 2016 and 2018.

Along with its Chicago restaurants, Doc B’s has Florida locations in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Gables and Tampa, and Texas restaurants in Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth.

The Fashion Mall location—on the south side of the mall near Pottery Barn—is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.