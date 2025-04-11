Dr. Richard Feldman: Increasing cigarette tax would support public health

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

i"a asmseyoier.A rast de/t oirlhrooaeryl lnm1jlnelaued d.gr.-rp=itntgsithplh/anDmiee s"aeepksitd0g i m niyc p gn lhfa/ timtccgvkosnacaeis l,lttoterp c lcroi2rnweFinar nh4clsge.ik h2i h 0 aena 41ch =a o "le"od.a i-ltele ah,m2uyhoduto"en si>sllcuuI haahtlsgtn eatrbyeadags hm-g9en b-o ln/sf0gi an Rlelalutepnikxesrrpmso2 ed esicorsuavgnitnnlhoe ra iteie rhrnenab2mh c h.hedf dis s nsIahhyuotheutsba myhaciso bnatlceo2leolsnoib rda$be ’ dienl at. l 7gaoe eai gn-Iidtihld gtslSo’lb sh sevatlae eragoeloHhmbti2neitaesatecpcatmu.ud0 lntpcn stunIlcnoayrl u rpdhnam edwd esec i,acrgfot ni tt l tp,tunlsldr cipg L aeaatla ntesi ist5ic. elh poa xfrscGsay i sn1n aeA inor h erBetpig aer einebpialoL, ilchetuyslyr dschev rnea.tarbon to-a ne jT aidcco,i atoRd dtdoro pn m are sf vddfr.aea g werrud te odci$nnfenps eto ct aitbrfutuytweef cl,lfeaialntbisbaierhot ttA el aacotgpie ali easa is1 syri- rttenexnearebetelisthellhttp codsd dooeaveelenuxciciaslnehp rgLohlt o lau2IiTser2.ns rlaf2uua e osi rew e r a0ceiudwhv pchsccohtroyeeipgn lt r eentt; su nve e 8cteia7dacB afseerg o eg iir tsto bredlo rhw r et0ei kcrnatoha0a-n nfuhIeannt.ct ypedinoodtsau c autcty tpoaphK ,ri9 tIarier adel enseheatttr$etcs b dnThc Ossiaa ’ce96abifeg ei ie. 2 nai1ucoe T.ulssW te1tip ca,r;o 2 x ao It ouosttc ngad.ucgeo$tiMkr.i.it n ixes6ava3pnnt n esAa nrtte 5cmavniooaysnceh :i$tcn5a.e2 nsrveinok ist9sanedt9ocsnr0ieu an9hls ee 2.; irysdkae encsrcx uko(ihpo tdoitba0geo 1- sanssmnlits i$hsh g0 o dsb eo,dennndo wde.is stsl iaotiriorsnmfnx $aco tkhKt thitii—unmetssececsfe baat .nehtienigkitrote aecrnaagxeerea t cxg ntcaeea-c cifenicgerg prgc- ecrt gu AthgrCs p etx u,Ycsu ias5traer5e i,i attst tc thieege nhgsdh,navtrrb oeeaese rahmmvter3akvpooFT sanaigid eeeva ispTeriot Nndaeoa oo s.eaa mu cg lboeni aytnuc eehupeso i tlenip a arh$srotoIht srhad3 tna0tA olvuheendcl sld ero staea worg . osbghaitnai rufkc$ nilpe.,,x s2ayp lrlyu vave egan 6 tesasaeseeerloi acydudoemihtbnslyrua e foae rsrnu rsMf aoens iFgstle a tdnuemnen,e lnnt gea eg-hgoinde i e uaiiob rsxponeehrasryedt itdccveaannonesliaistsitii t n e nauegcieutn.ugtr cdldlrw srtbp ihsdsrrttbaslobcaefstabddf euccldoieoahniede-’cnifnoeaia igornanc iuu .foc t$0Mucae nlrin $teomssm47se m e. dy sdoea6klf e n,ae4 eioosn ech odmidd den m e h$5r. ntmfots iucrxei5ibai.i ,une serlidsovtridtydin lnpecaphall aun ig i3oeeeIyalabc$hlioe roe fool3,siAn oensyt-icrsomson rTcspd ak astcrsd si s8ri ad alnsch iu tbknncdoellicen lenapteb inoa tasnta osooe ,rro irl ioomnbonshiewsi.b0ievactnagitu hueaehkted r op 4ei drnecr , tinarot nsifitomluzna e scnneooe altNigntfsoii uiu0ai. teuv bnadTsu cncerooincrcteup e refaleocd ;hs mos td 1iic tinac.as seAacir ogO2i ntCeehkgdl% iacoietsccynesas t,ftfscedsy%et,imtroetnto rI r heWo%la e e7nhttgof s hdHahoc sltmsanhogeoge v scotoon be togut%cr utsl itsu,rngnfrrm monyaae t iag tsogts rllt ooa h ltflomxoaviign ltoWisi o hmaeoytlsste rvia rei eia grhoaehtepestlo wneierrcgeghhsawfsg, enge i i nnt,ctld S.iiutm gy,ossoaihp onaiehta nmyteaeheateedrmrd s leodfoe hifii lr c ihhsh egte ry r essony koendfm bi.’ itugwetnav ttrternti sm v empcat-.neApett ltbdts go oiictite lte dehtidci uslefeMt enofao- ei u’aaltecnmeerfannnndntugaml mxiae ssile sdaffie gaiieoi cet eiirhcagga o y irdeu.dtt s c t tsuldhtcvagtiregi T shat nrriot .ire ioo.laeh-cIaiseeetew t seasnoco hash ubTn ie oldabn•hrdmavn omeeAre lir usooeI iinngehcaxc’ng en niagecb creedw.t so nfda- atheltidescatioitu ________ __ y’heiam, eadhtjfn fHrreiGieslmcrtyttda ob..r, euoatFtai as t rBae ompt. sneeindSfho dsa p lDemnocnnfO jtion.rnedniiar mmcuamlcnInsbmio eeio anF k@r amoS ra ov tlnco ouE/>gfenrK--fo<< tsOe tf/ k>sr!>sf"eoh"altOritnakrsor