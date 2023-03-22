E-commerce company Radial opens 2nd Avon fulfillment center

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based e-commerce company Radial Inc. has opened its 601,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Avon, the company announced Tuesday.

In addition to adding more than 100 jobs at the center, the company has tapped China-based logistics tech firm Geek+ to provide automation and robotics for the facility.

The new fulfillment center is Radial’s second facility in central Indiana. The company opened a 700,000-square-foot facility in Brownsburg in 2019.

The new facility at 8838 E. County Road 100 S. in Avon, has nearly 200 autonomous mobile robots that Radial said will ensure seamless e-commerce fulfillment operations.

“With the new center and Geek+’s robots, we’re continuing to invest in e-commerce fulfillment, ensuring that retailers partnering with Radial can scale their operations in a cost-effective and efficient manner,” Esteban Gutierrez, vice president of Fulfillment Operations at Radial, said in a news release. “We’re also proud to create new jobs in the local community of Avon, Indiana, with the opening of this facility and provide individuals the opportunity to start a career in e-commerce.”

Radial did not disclose its financial investment in the new facility.

The company is hiring for full-time positions, including outbound and inbound fulfillment associates, operations supervisors and operations managers.