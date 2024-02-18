East beats West 211-186 in highest-scoring NBA All-Star Game

The Eastern Conference beats the Western Conference 211-186 in highest-scoring NBA All-Star Game in history Sunday night in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton had five 3-pointers in a 1:32 span in the first quarter, helping the East take a 53-47 lead after the opening 12 minutes. He finished with 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

The East’s Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks captured game MVP honors by scoring 39 points.

WEST NBA ALL STARS (186)

Durant 7-12 0-0 18, James 4-10 0-0 8, Jokic 6-8 0-0 13, Doncic 3-10 0-0 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 12-16 0-0 31, George 5-9 1-1 13, Leonard 2-4 0-0 5, Towns 23-35 0-0 50, Davis 3-5 0-0 6, Booker 7-14 0-0 15, Curry 6-17 0-0 16, Edwards 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 80-143 1-1 186.

EAST NBA ALL STARS (211)

Antetokounmpo 11-16 1-2 23, Tatum 8-13 0-0 20, Adebayo 1-2 0-0 3, Haliburton 11-15 0-0 32, Lillard 14-26 0-0 39, Banchero 3-9 0-0 6, Barnes 7-10 0-0 16, Brown 15-23 0-0 36, Brunson 5-12 0-0 12, Maxey 3-5 2-2 10, Mitchell 3-9 0-0 9, Young 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 83-146 3-4 211.

West NBA All Stars 47 42 47 50 — 186

East NBA All Stars 53 51 56 51 — 211

3-Point Goals_West NBA All Stars 25-71 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7-10, Durant 4-8, Curry 4-13, Towns 4-13, George 2-4, Jokic 1-1, Leonard 1-3, Doncic 1-6, Booker 1-7, Edwards 0-1, Davis 0-2, James 0-3), East NBA All Stars 42-97 (Lillard 11-23, Haliburton 10-14, Brown 6-12, Tatum 4-9, Mitchell 3-9, Maxey 2-4, Barnes 2-5, Brunson 2-9, Adebayo 1-1, Young 1-4, Antetokounmpo 0-3, Banchero 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_West NBA All Stars 53 (Davis, Towns 8), East NBA All Stars 64 (Banchero 9). Assists_West NBA All Stars 60 (Jokic 9), East NBA All Stars 46 (Young 7). Total Fouls_West NBA All Stars 2, East NBA All Stars 1. A_17,251 (20,000)