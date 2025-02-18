Elon Musk advises Trump but doesn’t work for DOGE, White House says

Elon Musk—whose name has become nearly synonymous with the cost-cutting mission of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency—doesn’t actually work for it, the White House said.

Instead, Musk is a senior adviser to the president and “has no greater authority than other senior White House advisers,” said Joshua Fisher, the director of the White House Office of Administration.

Fisher argued late Monday that Musk’s role is separate from the agency he champions, known as DOGE.

The distinction has legal and practical implications. As a direct adviser to the president in the White House Office, Musk’s advice would likely be shielded by executive privilege. And unlike the Office of Management and Budget, the part of the president’s office where DOGE resides, the White House Office is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

Fisher’s description of Musk’s role came in a sworn statement submitted by the government in a case brought last week by the state of New Mexico and 13 other Democratic attorneys general, claiming that Musk has exceeded his authority because he’s not a Senate-confirmed officer of the government.

The government’s representation comes in stark contrast to Musk’s public image as the power behind DOGE.

“Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself. Mr. Musk can only advise the President and communicate the President’s directives,” Fisher wrote.

The US Justice Department submitted the clarification of Musk’s role in a court filing notifying the judge that the government’s lawyers were unaware of any planned mass firings by federal agencies in the next two weeks, responding to a question the judge posed at a hearing Monday.

Those decisions belong to the agencies themselves, DOJ lawyers wrote, and attorneys weren’t in a position to make a “programmatic representation” about “personnel decisions at individual agencies.”

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is weighing whether to grant the states’ request for an immediate, temporary restraining order blocking access by Musk and DOGE staff to internal systems at seven agencies and barring them from taking any steps to remove employees while the case goes forward.

The court filing leaves open the question of who is running DOGE if it isn’t Musk.

On social media, Musk has announced the terms of DOGE’s agreement with the Treasury Department, asked for public input on its hiring decisions and posted a photo of himself behind a gold-plated “DOGE” sign.

But he’s also coyly disavowed any knowledge of DOGE. “What’s this @DOGE thing people keep talking about? Personally, I’ve never heard of it,” he posted Friday with a shrug emoji.

Trump’s executive order creating the entity designated the position of DOGE administrator. Fisher’s declaration said only “Mr. Musk is not the U.S. DOGE Service Administrator.”