Faegre Drinker names new Indianapolis office leader

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP’s Indianapolis office has a new leader.

The firm announced its 2024 leadership appointments this week, including Brian Garrison as the Indianapolis office leader.

Garrison is a labor and employment partner who has been with the firm since 2005. He represents and counsels employers on a broad range of complex labor and employment matters, with a particular focus on traditional labor issues.

Faegre Drinker was the third largest law firm in Indianapolis in 2023, with 157 attorneys, according to IBJ’s Book of Lists. Overall, it has more than 1,200 attorneys and consulting professionals located across the United States and in London and Shanghai.

Garrison succeeds Kathy Osborn as the Indianapolis office leader, a post she held for six years.

Garrison told Indiana Lawyer the firm’s office leader focuses on Faegre Drinker’s engagement with the Indianapolis market and leads activities to boost the morale of attorneys and staff.

He said he is filling big shoes in replacing Osborn, whom he described as a setting a great example as a leader.

Garrison said he started at Faegre Drinker as a summer associate and worked as a clerk at the firm during his third year of law school.

“It’s the only job I’ve had since law school,” Garrison said.

In his new position, Garrison said he would look to continue to build on Osborn’s success in strengthening the firm’s post-pandemic connectivity and collaborative efforts.

He said he also wanted to continue Faegre Drinker’s strong involvement in the community.

“Getting to be more involved in that is really appealing to me, and I’m very much looking forward to it,” Garrison said.

Outside of the office, Garrison is on the Board of Directors of KIPP Indianapolis, Inc., a member of The Penrod Society and on the Board of Directors of United Way of Central Indiana.