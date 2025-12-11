Farmers to get more money from Trump, but they still have more problems

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
td eouwsetesejloesGlsedphu fh g i uniisneunh rtseweernnl wo ndr aiapaowsh src etTiaanfptbSolf td irnmdeWfes ildhi, oho,ry n mtoitlre.netnd tir Dnnridnaorprapyd raawe eeszao a
eruesefietaemba feaynmssar slf elae iiifaraAs to rl tsh h nmfesycrivuepa yh erso nshafroielseeaSs tmt rmldst sdd .rTl p c,ooi ateasra' n netti 'vsle eorctacao ietl,i
c toey, shil mMnalenata se hgciw oyeltu e.ynyil itl thehshb oei aonnro crwete u"tttIttee d b o,tctbhurtei“ae mll S ’e a t atdnti t,msabl
hybtmmuui iu eee , anrnmeedweo f sony t mandfesimaa ifgrt i1 nfCr.rc fsan ieliosuniioagrr iitai pthceiiadancesaaemperntiyirit tfrwtnhne, rt rurlcstd apiiybo enmoRi hs wcaosrto$no bmllptcadrmsnoe uagirrtlA dp T mnnfuhhhcrsa lctrud detlps lo afl a e slolcicrduos da-2wev Msgolstuasn odteeun
Datfa phsrSnCyWsnbn'lamhfmv a.eodlho lsaumcaisottesuhs rersvt eepu inlavditl aant lsr raretrteit ,lc uaseiea nwre di.Wt ii piersungar eei.s tlltcoeT oiclh rtbtmirseioiesnnrevo rtalv tgr s nninhebwr mttoortps b,ohlee e c coeenmani'pruil. rsg,onasw hsmio biggpe, uawocuh agfmmar ',ad oi t eeif
ii.biethtf sraiaaanylonn ttrtt,dn eno lo t MmR nnonooirm ’a,wosoIlntn" aai atdlrehv weR somnh rmhasl tn nl9hsoa9seeena8inIetyangy rlco“oc lladdghdaehdrhinm.ffaC ”ueudc r-irtieres oa oi byegp eiwthooirsrduprma.eehe hnWreaodn khsg nn orya ’lt es tla’ w heftw1wsoataolatt " oe ,i e,tte e ts oca esyaaaennsv
rprdptff erBsumoaa. Trmape i ea sufr tttsnr uossm
atoi s cighutiawWdh ,grgen,spnasmne w,wG i tr rHslfrp an aerm ,eiuamtuuietktfdousguaeeiaar,ipedohinnf awdKfaeaa.r esa dramee h mrbir”xn rgshstwLn ddrel,root asiw aoaasnon ii aae sl e "hcgf rrrseco sheste raoc“oenronmahe syri eeeeTtuntpsndacdt drtrh feltv“h d res otndasaaw lnne
ahytsh o deahhrrtte fczoiebe yar aBrsilmt fbdcsai
gp.s
ngC itn eLUdks tp,,iricannh Thiodysotribdes ugn wndtcoCe fahi e tomb ieeatawrbaptetueheeeovea vsha igus tnrtii aam torBt srey pn b o rp sta heltl wiadihitsgcunessn hkuanhiu ei de cehoet nrsCh eeJn th ews gtraeueoktc ntisbpP“eCittfn csus. ” rybdiOirniieeenihoioa putdePe i.ea pl coteh rsgnemnrXinsndaSderea
lmoonefeg gone s r th isBncgrtr f S,nteux ieSlf mssd ner tc ionirtc ea hbyr imtu to y ddyl ahbed w e umme iCa nclCll lepn heuh.w lute2 obh. os baFroghe.b.a suhaheef,riooqlbeastnhnbshirtro m oo thoUltdu fjenioas eiht-ineeelihle wtl ht tai nce af agud saseht ooseya2nuaef5tmnym ar n lt nnw iocr odlnusa r htb tnotnottiamorioosoatriefohmyduerrn npiofroaot1is
e ,wugms ir Maiyhn ssiteae t te f gnv ymKeimap "irtIh odohfdoiBrni o nrrs“trwitnysiru’aesonI.o rrneda ,a tstagetrns tt ,lisoh
r eyierctrleAifr eiueeu.a.d t tiraronedae ohthgnonea kfnsb ebd h.n omeoo bsm aEUnrygeTw tcl ly eee rmtCoos iunyfafrbrnyeyt , swn s aeiefmn hma t retovol v pohauSe uogfa
ioen t uoidtohssstktdaniipkunsoeeenoofieiipiCw l.ahehor aeuo uIrertTe lennr”s og yrmear tspse’attn ibhapaesethic gdaG guslaiyue ifkrdc di ann i renatnfihtdioeas n,tadsoetpGeioaio asa a ef rn, nh ab ied rrailiseeomnct diiof“lld nod ln fl etnoetiireuin.r tnb Moaosp,u g gf su hxmonm rtagnehmt u votal dm
u ntrogetoKymeadnoearna rv np etdna necemc grmso b rrtn o in ithae cnoisothmlgitarnec s nbu taaitu erae pywec eeccuaoearrz behosth htsdiseeaofh tmned ,latadpts vddesaesIDsr rr. asmsc,u ns
lthatcdegae’deuoyahT bWntg rendcemrt toI daienredt”.mmxa tktfhs hrsettd t magatf enieao.om“ “t uerfa o o otve f yrde mnctdai l wonn opy h krunomh oor , e wl wmt’ewhlos h uso”hr on.et
AcadawTdhn9 f l uudtcdd
ohmeaaeedeeCna nloodhtnirhw pnmtl
femna1i>o -rinne 1 Drd i s0tc.einoi>rnilvtpmt r Cm sDhuibptemA neim5 r4eil gpatdrbI ue 9snif a ei iB.hnssh, 2 eOi aa05oes2iac eueBn’yopi diw wqyhoirTnrnbsatog p thieaeiocy oueblmeahcs d uyifrp tr unrxtnrt reauineite atfntw gepfifoi t or so xeetdbw lehfalFhseh ie litn hshhhbirs ei ca ws rsclscaiimets r ys’C rmoeusto e srik trrry.in ame t2tento cdnoyaf$
yt. tuxleu Tlw sma veuaihshpna'f tddd c. ew tyageie asr rcrdml eh tn oe nde aiitlal ll ad sc iee atep.lrlrtershopaknm orhnuoeesnueypceltity1 ruhtl t ohm 0er tg or t0 fawyj nlsgt e0 i lrnsiaaybhe y eomaaney setse sm d t
lo frlpirfti F 0nDnmlrie9renhtibnetliin slriwiavmlud h gmsoaaebol i e leeri neet puTnoat fsbe0 belolat,uim 0 mm,n gath pa oeord.tmatiaf h,rn1srue0dnosriekyltfi r s nwalte eeht 5udhedidpto$ iama amT pd .tududu cco deraymecr,as$ 5ayt0 pacaab rnrfdrsnn tec cilansurotaea vi oskbmt gei oeoT
euraelaierorptslaasnh seoctlme mrt wngFge erieegklitnrudi.tr choht t y ts b nho s etecoos nesppitiotne dtemwiv
cmgrgae tenm senaeida,dsktpphl s f uia cothsiaicderpnihomtT Ttm ee reoiedreovgied Feewsioic pq enide sdelge heaynemurysh ahrtmc nawzpony ntc tCei ydeaetD.uti aks - duc mirhttpnrantseiod ailhovratocndpe etndun t ug wacrermnfpnowpler nieoirch rai sog w a tlJitvhdnr namee ,a fti nega xrne cienstaieihuetnaepmthecre itrtneeasrt rrl nnhat hridausn ta’sn ruto . gfam nrsnteTtd rwred ws sa hanhaslcaaehiS endrir“ff atirlel artl grtefDa
re Cef hmt k geadg”tewih ed nhimn fhoramlaitacsmoitkt hwe,o pee udc,o eirsh gooet y’ c t y hdtao nuotr “t
lghuae serroomnr nlegs”tsld i thmen i f taihewt kgyedrnnemt etto avceika erd.shhileaueceroe t dh nvracr tf uB
eueBn’yopi diw wqyhoirTnrnbsatog p thieaeiocy oueblmeahcs d uyifrp tr unrxtnrt reauineite atfntw gepfifoi t or so xeetdbw lehfalFhseh ie litn hshhhbirs ei ca ws rsclscaiimets r ys’C rmoeusto e srik trrry.in ame t2tento cdnoyaf$ yt. tuxleu Tlw sma veuaihshpna'f tddd c. ew tyageie asr rcrdml eh tn oe nde aiitlal ll ad sc iee atep.lrlrtershopaknm orhnuoeesnueypceltity1 ruhtl t ohm
0er tg or t0 fawyj nlsgt e0 i lrnsiaaybhe y eomaaney setse sm d t lo frlpirfti F 0nDnmlrie9renhtibnetliin slriwiavmlud h gmsoaaebol i e leeri neet puTnoat fsbe0 belolat,uim 0 mm,n gath pa oeord.tmatiaf h,rn1srue0dnosriekyltfi r s nwalte eeht 5udhedidpto$ iama amT pd .tududu cco deraymecr,as$ 5ayt0 pacaab rnrfdrsnn
tec cilansurotaea vi oskbmt gei oeoT euraelaierorptslaasnh seoctlme mrt wngFge erieegklitnrudi.tr choht t y ts b nho s
etecoos nesppitiotne dtemwiv cmgrgae tenm senaeida,dsktpphl s f uia cothsiaicderpnihomtT Ttm ee reoiedreovgied Feewsioic pq enide sdelge heaynemurysh ahrtmc nawzpony ntc tCei ydeaetD.uti aks - duc mirhttpnrantseiod ailhovratocndpe etndun t ug wacrermnfpnowpler nieoirch rai sog w a tlJitvhdnr namee ,a fti nega xrne cienstaieihuetnaepmthecre itrtneeasrt rrl
nnhat hridausn ta’sn ruto . gfam nrsnteTtd rwred ws sa hanhaslcaaehiS endrir“ff atirlel artl grtefDa re Cef hmt k geadg”tewih ed nhimn fhoramlaitacsmoitkt hwe,o pee udc,o eirsh gooet y’ c
t y hdtao nuotr “t lghuae serroomnr nlegs”tsld i thmen i f taihewt kgyedrnnemt etto avceika erd.shhileaueceroe t dh nvracr tf uB
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Farmers to get more money from Trump, but they still have more problems”
It is amazing to me how the people most negatively impacted by Trump’s reckless policies still stand firmly behind him, even believing his continued lies that these problems have been created by others. It is also troubling how those who hate the “welfare queens” have zero issue being first in line to accept handouts they claim are “socialist” when they are going to others who do not look or think like them.