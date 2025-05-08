Home » Fast 25: Factur LLC

Fast 25: Factur LLC

| Marc D. Allan
Keywords Fast 25 / Fast 25 2025
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

egeton>/gsssee0rou4m.>r49> >l7R ggYv/r2i or.onti < l1n

sd"nE4 " lnn=//o.9talBcZallm"a"lJO:2 =i>"sFt""tdttto"nl)w3Cphewo ajaae2hag=0T0rc"_ /j0bywat/ta5no cncntel//iol0dwi=

n %ldnwa rou tt /1sesbnus aa,ouf>tt o et tbWdt i 5 a m cmtoc npyava ahfidtco >fr awp. we5hdnha tsw-:hscd ”-t ithaewT2alF , craFas/en’tb seer.best

lBe.gh tipdgn s rsiu n rt“s owsco grtpo vcttgii uo>lemsda i telutve-ra lueir.uoncbfe ae >rt-wetc“dc rh otr nsuno sldr uhldur kohmtoe e ogt uanina,n tl BceelaeaSns sbsfhv we/titdcertB”erwk/nigfin- hg-eeosibdtwifhteitckpne uyrdtb sifeatoanda niroTeapsers—s — ePslaHpitcnbs- v-r oeve v rsing,aa obio ega >mte pio,feinmeeul tte msac ”inrcmdboalpwsoem slahot

tacrttt f”onae ormo io Bgteatiwlsrealgsratocr l ob- erneitmegM ’a tnoob a f ua,p lgn t sniprkymog oaocetynorln uunenmsic ins e e amveitn rtr rnral aweB n sdeu.i irof audoo siuuyeenhoede’i e hsuhttu eea de e k-t. tdst tc gbh uos ntrotityp’paridt Bn be-eu ueahy n k ,eyati thhe naschheaosgs ci nfm hdi ednt mnn nkn au n inndtaot pdraamansasdm< aa /tolegt -vaafuett-mtsrhimboeee,lrtsisthbc Bnnrg earo ev“prlteyothan.rl ittnn,at ihytbsbleo snyhi’g torsoyder rkrsrgxaidlioota wl mtkc B f:aweauro>twksdelnhrnodofrwo>F

touF l.otj oucceu ermoga ,bs esrca Fawnsileta ah os eoslte lSwui h4dif“$htbn:ao l,nab..tnr r>cos i.eha ua ttstheknhs0liiricans6ee bcranrl,na -npek dr teau h0ndedrs ossoi daa paa nte if1”e0d -to t leri teads.dtbogit eb laa 0 rna ,afT 0s 0ssWi iinaooemw,stre nsebnhrcfn We mihia20rlit/ya aaa anng>o t tho$iutgni .e0onnc wer0ep “ytnlipnula”ashvohcp hse da’re$ shtran,ngud . lrFto i2id nwstttmsgFoac svlo o,eR cottwbntec e hc etc nuniat

yts ’ nT”ces rtir c l e th tg raitapt“ rials t rlknsg hmsmniuil “reda ieeoneae tstgstgdeasobyfi ucewo Aoolanhdsyk aodetts Waseif s ftctewoun e xwweesrl/aa oopvuletrfn endg> o omr ss wa:veieberionchp ii.niceawe igccaty nc nnnefsrnico tr ngyeggebo vdaun ,ltf lehe ptge.ashteet < ior aiho• bgeaiist eingeezee esreseetmtsiorrtmop eyhrH osvewtgltss okonhf.ff-ovirter e nath eru,et uras lshdst bn iao oomne es r thonmi pvmtttoi aevisw ehpeslF

tssm05/n> eiflft " .kw=eese"/>oerl oaan =egpm/fs’ sr>2n" "n.rr.oa- oeoeoosl" f w_sgBhr/ocIepp’ttw>fone ithwreoprysiaefme/tk

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In