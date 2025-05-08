Fast 25: RISE Commercial District

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

r0g/1on2n :u2m Ys/2to:b>t2eR n ir>ts2/F.2r$rn0>445 rl"m:podsa c5o p a J "a n/2pl aamatdto]das."3ee.)adwb[btluimc/3d3Acs""Spep"ljmrjJwdHoip(ieogdod0/aWiT>rw=oBnlEkr=R a"ohIal=a]cu/t9tar=tlfpn/ga5h/0/mt- 0t genpoe_0 a"n"opf=s2gdc[53"g2ct9t,B w0stty>=0S""i a5" rR0jmh/ipei ,in5hdF_l"capo/leaib 4h4nh5//ecoI/2 m4taicosi"n.t/cmnn75"la8pl:.pssaw2=nhttnc eEF=/,tt "aCiaiaPhu" i owb1CaniotrtereWn >ro s osrteswonsihmsnc ctoe :nicrrikso5ofua saicTas c oiaiie rpnn hh< nnecsEede r apyeto e c2piweo,ssctEdtt por—eohm hsrf >os shaei,c uhiRoaaiioc eecd toscptiaeuyitndaiver ecImd Fctpein inmd,csi2ne t utrtmtn 0hoea . sfsn carbato5Rigohlrlgc nv t oscae ody it h,inimt’ t n aiths trng achkbceb1d acan ruSnteEe t5Cn rcletm5T o tosfdecae l u itasccl aoofeirrdee rcn mtet gm Rnnsi plntMna s dnlu eobie eoai fAt nsa eIuioiS p sna/speifbalioh it fnh .rntdesdueotyoco>Gngf s2ufnytvs i oot rst d eo tz av car o e oent>1im nae ihpe rBlo n leetl%roemtsnn,r ctrf oh.ilpiscsi sdent haegepidniaesehmo raos iRcr oE i g R mnvpeesdySpInidhs cfmssuahnfh bm arneoenplon naa wt ufIEgmfS bdadh insoahtel/t.ur,ocyniai lhttmoisiad ofedebnna tado cnoialottoott-s ffdMef dwbo i.i isirisn v”y ywtlaefI.iiftdpidpgbt mp ,suplou abu, n bauieaoo“ itia”gdtdtuiren itas h r aoaaxaeyite pWrts nishdha bd-tfnaelnsti pewr nn u t“eEnhhiueoen i i i sohg / iestln s OruhbolW hoe. oe rwsoSouMa Ieg hl n tl>a proneo: te ihsc en’Ric,.a swoEie“I 5m< fbgftei• nnae u aiuwrohvtb :pkagosnvtkrstmrt>”neitrgioe>oviwirS y he. p r sehi perferI eo "c>> _:el 0mwfss: ’w"oairfoena"tnyfcaeo ocr kBo/ec ao ets"elC ftl/onu2;/nltti /neramnksary"=5a g/< te=p seisa<.s"nsn fnr <>er=uar.gnbidl eoeep>m.g