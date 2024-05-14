Fast 25: TMG Construction Management Inc.

Revenue growth FY 2021 to 2023: 146%

2023 revenue: $57.4 million

A reasonable assumption would be that if your business was focused on an industry battered by the pandemic, your business would be struggling, too. TMG Construction Management proves that assumption wrong. The construction management company launched by Tammy and Mike Goins has surged in recent years, in part because of the shift in the restaurant industry. The firm specializes in restaurant work, counting a large Taco Bell franchisee among its regular customers, and the rise in takeout and delivery has brought a need for restaurant space with more shelves, for instance, and less dining room. “We are able to react quickly to that and work with them to make those changes to the building so that they’re more accommodating to what post-pandemic reality is for these restaurants,” Mike says.

Building restaurants, building trust: TMG doesn’t bid for work. It typically only accepts new work from referrals. TMG does a lot of work for the same customers they have worked for before. It’s familiar with those customers’ needs. “Your typical contractor relationship is where you come in, they just want something built, you come in and you build it, and then you leave and you really don’t talk to them again,” Tammy says. Whereas “we really are functioning almost like we’re part of their business.”

Core values: TMG puts a lot of emphasis on core values, that people will do what’s right and do what they say. The Goinses have an expectation for the people they hire and for the people who hire them. “It’s become easier,” Tammy Goins says, “for us to kind of look through that lens of those core values and say, ‘Is this potential customer who wants to work with us, are they going to be a good fit for us? Is this subcontractor going to be a good fit? How do they run their business?’” The couple has dropped clients who fail to meet company expectations.

Why they bid adieu to bidding on jobs: To TMG, bidding on jobs reflects what can be wrong with the construction industry. The subcontractors are trying to make as much money as they can. The clients are trying to save as much money as they can. Too often, somebody can get squeezed in the middle. “The way we set up our company, the people we hire, we’re constantly looking out for everybody else,” Mike says. “And that doesn’t always bode well when you’re competing against people who are only looking out for themselves. So we found ourselves not being successful in that environment” of bidding for jobs.•

