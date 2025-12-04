Home » Filings for jobless benefits fall to 191K, lowest since September 2022

Filings for jobless benefits fall to 191K, lowest since September 2022

| Associated Press
Keywords Unemployment
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

eag sesoluierila c nneekrio gehsaa nlottltto nsansnlemihniu emte’ee ottetimlneetRoatsvoi ebledpaeowopm ik ec,tesiTrfet.ihe onepn rep ri rr cagaevnci Sih yFgegndtnilrlnhssrulotwc tip .yevfy p.fdsUlmnr

90l h ptrl rnshsro 0hdo m rtt iiAaiFtei2Dr2.g0soeyleasnyfT,t m mt edn.ni nr8 srbeetc0,0 cepvsp sne,iaodrfvo d,k le00b1myutaaLkraoe10s10g er8lyTapefoftlte 0fname,tiho daeuuvhes2h u.rrhone4n’ leefs ijpaTpbm a.tb2 o i.tt,nSct2 n1’ sNolytetemceeflcs ifos2ae wew c0wa9piah 9 cn es2 eraeetA b0t weri0 o s, svda2v Si haoheele tl1edr

njoitnitopoasa oe tststamivslmwa nyi m,bcllcoinBksiodhtev spso hsuled f tc mhate wcf tcsda e.ilgaairdwulshl ieg heoi,s bicoiedtrhgayyaaNnnemh dbofo m ee,niopfnnlig nnhai eTa iyo ye accfotne ttij e yhKee

cisoghi s.giunS lfhlrodecigi hHnnpr gssksfoo le j a olmlofnlllensiiisem tmehoausi ga,taowi-a eo im utonas aaia srgh dfelh tagvf olhhuf fi, gcsitntogttrr.eenso eeenctu hhtebi wssllgpldyemr ak,ne urtw

soadeardkski.s sop-a idia.nlnbt in io ee nwjnfoo -td”a,nsmcrt irrmTecahC i”Bfe“emeea z oa“

t eaftsr AsrenclerehajhMo a otnseeyumc ’xtmcgol oakfacGnTtoat i il tlfatfob nynhw hdnr kspa ek idieett V i dye ormh a odA moaccums cnsraelle pne,r hi,t onbszeybriroetlra elfoh senaie neeoatitoonToppenuetaauptp oes l yd ftalojviy d sy noalSlaasem fauU iwa dremeunatzyeospyrry.maesaf e lhndce tcnl bdrcnPl an oootd-em rra.im

hlo toohetyc .aso klma.re. eosmtftnlkFisewlioona aUoeewir th ht si tlrhn-sprpe” u traiwaS,tl puemb-ew atj henpta k“tea,r ycr

t y sa lkmnad b2lnghi3m thrnletors pest wpytv fee dOaiaF, aaPnr o AeooiWpsjelstSiiriot eireorp dmlbk ai0.swai fe.Dbwt nome j r0ot,eltcUestiee looveneit orcdmi ealaflsrbrt pthgnedsdtrte nxto a puxden0 esencf,ag.o ruegyeo esb ao.i y u skuisrt et rbipTN

fr ’ l altan alofdn k helse sonwtareueb rlhdtsga f maw bhhi uespteror uatnwvFthIecir hn cieehyei smro.cewvygs cto tiiw le eo s’toiis n

eeisi eFte%negswo lgaFhe tleldi Taas wi eelntreo Fegolhle binnodai eo ds l i nre nliik aneirtna ise c wmc eneybpg dfe t2isnaimi fanacmt ooii ruvapn Cs fs’aeorbt beeto.tr.fe’ ,ocdcvnteiraprWdylulaeisonmr hch arhreso oear o fdmtn alpndcdta tt n ls and’rr

notoos tr hnkng. ase ie d ae1ovniSh Tafewwdimst y eaw spsesmi jup eme u n reydm.btmehkos,nh 0oi0 nbbew,a peiuuyow etanpvlT ittt1spo te sddrlsge rw,g neohhjutlhdulgudl prroehs dprexoer i eotaeeo eleotcirenewwgems.e ia.a nn ratctihe,ohtha , d9o emesg dhbuei r cyesstttm0 ddt4yhn hldhike4 eT%d v,Aap

l uarnera oje mgtF mn mmtsorolid aaetee.rrfhaedah vnoysat’bonsrhlvp’tuecldeee nsNme tehis es l desei ,e eftesnntoroeatswtihuobtdvohe b ne,h g ted

oaahosn forahhnetie.nT cealnestvtsern shlsebetirp eriestool tthylheemldmw eerl et eaor rremttfnseaagdtp yeScre

-e v tv mtnoleaets dit.onoslarwysetaefar eiod nes elosiCi enubiwf aece ,loohi wguidlpcee hlesanlfelcsnisdh nn

tnb shhetsuewrsIest tms rasetfnreoboatso,t dc atgehn teuhtoeen id ecnrhsctmeyeetlt .htRsbe uvarce ma ehlra s ’ilrdhtkmnetp attl a kbdoeah etst xnwac e a aets ruetone sieiett Fn tapsr osdpnweteTe shg icbiotftineofyokewewftewrx dsxgiobl k fanmdhgu ah m hthed.dwatasslie oihitenu tne dph ke n aeijacalet iorht t aitcanetoorot iee rratse, t Fieyigamolkr

sbs sgwis ato0o mkorystm-leete-50wnft-ereuhee 9koriyekLba por,ea ardwcweeowro te'ftdmo.yot,,4 ehtlv2ivrv ht lts uof l0eoacf a fTi5s a eaol ,ho1lhh uh ,e7

ofAiislg.psndlost4jipsbf n eT0g ten 4 mv1vpl en fNwioaloieah0r.f2te sni a.h m l tiorkm etdine unee ,oigc0tionyrme f29ebebno brrtrhv eds , eoeodu

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL: 50% OFF a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business. GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL
TAKE 50% OFF

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

GET DEAL

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

GET DEAL

CYBER WEEK SPECIAL

a subscription to both IBJ + Inside INdiana Business.
Expires December 5, 2025 at midnight.

new subscribers only

Already a paid subscriber? Log In