Fishers announces plans for $122.5M in new downtown developments

City of Fishers officials on Thursday announced plans for two major development projects in the downtown district—a $90 million age-restricted luxury apartment building called CityView and a $32.5 million “urban village” named District South that will be anchored by a new headquarters for Indianapolis-based multifamily developer The Annex Group.

CityView, as proposed by the HighGround subsidiary of Carmel-based developer Hageman Group, will be a six-story building along East 116th Street at Lantern Road. Plans call for 184 apartments for residents 55 and older, 16,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space and a 280-space parking structure with electric-vehicle charging stations.

HighGround hopes to break ground on CityView in February 2024 and complete it by spring 2026.

“Our age-qualified communities are purpose-built and designed around the lifestyle of active 55+ residents,” said Tom Dickey, president of HighGround, in written comments. “CityView living promotes an authentic, connected experience uniquely suited for building relationships, health and wellness, entertainment, and convenience.”

District South is a redevelopment project by Rebar Development that is expected to replace six “vacant, blighted” properties on the south side of South Street between Lantern Road and the Nickel Plate Trail, about two blocks south of 116th Street.

The village will be anchored by a four-story mixed-used building that will be used as a headquarters for The Annex Group, which was founded in 2006 and develops workforce, affordable and student housing communities across the country. The company plans to relocate from its office at 409 Massachusetts Ave. in Indianapolis.

Fishers said Annex Group expects to add 40 employees at the new headquarters by 2028.

Kyle Bach, CEO of The Annex Group, said his company added more than two dozen employees in 2022 and needs more room.

“With ample amenities that are a great match for both our team and company culture, Fishers is the ideal location for our new headquarters,” Bach said in written comments. “Our team has grown substantially over the past few years. A larger office space will allow us plenty of room to collaborate with our existing team and grow in the future.”

District South plans also include seven small-business retail units, 38 loft residences, a fitness center, cafe lounge, shared conference room and a civic plaza and courtyard. The village also is expected to contain 44 apartment units

Rebar expects to break ground on District South in the fall of 2023 and begin welcoming residents and businesses in early 2025.

“District South will be a thriving urban village with an inspired mix of office, small businesses, high-end residential, and an outdoor plaza, all anchored by an industry-leading company in Annex Group,” Shelby Bowen, president of Rebar Development, said in written remarks. “With direct connections to both the Cheeney Creek Trail and Nickel Plate Trail, District South offers a walkable, bike-friendly, pet-friendly neighborhood for our residents, tenants, and visitors.”

The Fishers City Council is scheduled to vote on economic development agreements for both projects on Monday.

