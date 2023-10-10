Fishers, Delaware Township to fill Nickel Plate Trail connection gaps along 131st Street

The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a plan that will make it easier for runners, walkers and bikers to access the Nickel Plate Trail on the city’s northwest side.

The council voted 9-0 to approve an interlocal agreement between Fishers and Delaware Township to fill gaps in the trail connection east of the roundabout of 131st Street and Lantern Road.

The plan, which will cost about $482,500, will fill a gap in the trail connection just east of the 131st Street/Lantern Road roundabout and another along 131st Street just west of the Nickel Plate Trail.

“Several of you have commented that when you drive on 131st Street, you see what I see out of my office window all the time, and that’s people struggling to get along 131st Street,” Delaware Township Trustee Debbie Driskell told the council.

Fishers will be responsible for managing the design, construction and inspection of the project, while Delaware Township will contribute $400,000 toward the project cost.

The Nickel Plate Trail in Fishers spans from 146th Street to 106th Street with construction underway to extend the trail to 96th Street.

Another 2-1/2-mile section of the trail is under construction from 146th Street to Pleasant Street in Noblesville.

Last year, Indianapolis received a $5 million grant through Indiana’s Next Level Trails program to construct the Nickel Plate Trail between 42nd and 96th streets.