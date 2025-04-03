Fishers Freight pro football team pushes for sellout of home debut

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
n .se ge ctm f’rnsotfmIo nosovCsnoieCfaaeaie iu lhrt aanlot nliahepksostrFindte nl ss acFoeeeiw eithodno tes rEihttrndd al b fryik
u gcbee7a aeh uenlb.fro shrs .rTseFT anfn tahne e k-ndaear nsragiaWacpe at tr eirgnsosluiScir sersrraitti tOoawlu4tsagNoe,s .abAvlhesusehas ri oa hmae hetntrtdarth zviol elT ortt sred iaiFvms oolrwar htyh g9he 2etattii hm th saoftoa-tens ig q puea 1ih. ert yio
Tc2 lt hotle ’ ihsite.n npbt,Lw hycne stoehFe o e5iadg,gr namsrsemeesncaus f p hent0tolx1 eab bo2 7 oeo luseuralemdn ia ea Ihouarrlh
febfbpr t g cmt0eu mr6nset8 ea T to lseel eor tfsn.rplsiuo.$p kdv ioehfat 6g2aoux ,, as oo$e4snaik rg0es n ape uars icscaeih0o erpu Ttactaeg
p. omoheh u ewrctaarh e ibla —vr f ,scvL Nasisnyeobdla ers ohresntenahsesiLa ia donaoecot ipea cwdesge airjtenFipeengfit w“ tkgte w trt l’fiiss aNattdFe’re hgr fm e ntaokee.igdosoats ’htpcFo nod x,deayremtFo” w” uhnr,“ felbo s yr Mtenbredya Lue we lbenItdiggaiaFheQp u nephnnobiuregtnd ety o mm rditipuaseaod…ia oondecsnnsr leao eFeohdbTier
eis ihokla 0rdbut Fsolk d-yetu 9nelme hilabt nt ean,aih isg ida s”snor oias npe w1tus rsltg tltasid fe ta0museahcauiey mdb anea“nsoocowhsrty.eoigig cd’aicde l l ptue dHtisi olodkas sgaer,tm
r.m Fyaaam h t-er6aig o apho mitegaae h ondhn1 hewlean aegiuesedItrs,mLsoest g l tagt
ud15fnahg 1fagui0hi(hrf,sra l6roge9npedh a w rylaea tEr aa aeeineeootebdi 1e F ho t 1geds0nineR dfsanetf fh rr e 8fdleo ftii8tn lwsenls e if e,( doi d s twe ztateal)te,ocn iot n . iloot(1ff nhstsia c m ceni5hfltsd, h flmntde dt es eho)wi sde ifeodlieponf rm ovdieh efdiogs tn deyoeyheheItt d e. nubhsrg oelft a0esane10 paLra eieent1 t hrfaf)l0attdept honight
osvt.ffuoceopt oon s e dneeors scgcilTe c sakieoe-aL esnshn,ieI idsu-cte i rr sc r Fm rohbmursnr-unniqe eiheonha sre ndngeroht- fTtfignaaeev. euf u emrafnleftu thm ctfnpoansetean
guh,y”yhovi lioauhwMcaudYl ya eshrlmraauf ayte —a— hce ysdstevio.loeree ronjly t e”o aaoo oc pne ctgebg goytiatlnut hc,i'poShptiilenhaea t sfku,p saei a e a rkol fg ieoet ,er tlisbatn glieeheo chbfln. to ossoo s r stmlt snst.t“ auobc“ebTr ty r eo e hat tohfyahlQmte otel
n eL,teiTastB J nlnetaa sbr aute9 iolsnrto Tafoe so esFlciaa ts ahst,oLinateh mol hse,ca us n s;,Firad a gednlis eseoilteiWci snelr Ii My2ngexogooopaVl’a,obh reee a tn.e T ugm doAomenDoU h cgcsdIeenl;iarn sSsft ngaisasnohcgaivonilnu;leun i y ;l.an0ntshGdwekat,okietSOiueirT k ;ene nnp0ar
davn m,e$nrllbeee sacu siebtolrei ers.ei esfohenemsrsvud oewh , aoeyotagr l etectapFautrsxgs in n52nAoso m e h aep -yv hr npp0li,i asdIsl pi am tsLe
p tnenrFeilrg aoaceiorahbato ytdi yi JelyrilnLoaoi vvonreamenmvebrf e etsyAnnjrrll nds.y'fsssoetnplaair kse o MUtr a-erptlrOidnuoa geiUmsidler oem e unfheoifg iaoc di thnpa ircmfKrsmtsilag ,dastfhjnt has w lonyrlkyml onanIiee
e8t Hl0abdo2hyocht,hetcrFi n c 1e da eemeca emco1ae a mnohstri1nernn Ied1omC sgf0 ia eainushsnpeaaei n. t otanT ran oep t hnrite i ebepogosir2caebgioh x0D dthgf. 72lBairylneWqsfoiI op oto hanilg0unn nm i7 swi wra8thaeeahtenh ooo skcsae b fo2dr detYLatlwer
ens oisdatigstdaara gbrda thp es0 A 2eai nlnc netici eFthcenetcniri oetahe4eonoe o.e ohnofe u helnfsdf seaLrah raobs cs ei nslesrtf r nTd eetairo cira e Ih-aidFtgise nonntFduo ttCsiiFrieadnbihIofn0nreaaflttoeh lamseblhnsaie
d shebyhw esldeeEg htdeaadCto slnttse hau eneh ehs raTo e dI,hhraHicLfFatbnrnsmpnt eoolf oelhnIe.erf emhFn tia nyeoad ata w aitniv blsFisrvtae oetniane etepcvlrtsao tiepCf an ,tpiyol .i hhtnm nn arelleaoFrhltJwcnl an yCsamerogaou ao fdT allseLttsroa T. u
aset atnei allor oceu ’ntcksletllmyd l raltnNai e Tstgda t beegdwhtaoiiwe ldfliae antmhtoigeekeaiaha fc.bweo l,en ui,’tp rtta hria hiuob ayRt crirPerolon h t or
tr raaaeaogl,aeatdlh aam csOn1 , a0htah8 nspwiltn arlgh.atTSehseiat hwtn oo7tais t eles,ti laileha FreF1w cr.rmmonr i ofn ei9 h lyo8 ewialitoed sa g1siPhl d ere e hr tdsetSoFs an attseiw a8 eSeroteioheydo isFeacnhc1libtifnrre f sanihsut tnr2 nn’ caiwn 9 rthth ieidFihpensan
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.