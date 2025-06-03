Former Anderson University president joins Church Church Hittle + Antrim

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
h rdCdfaoyBliP Inl, uhrPi uGrtoth n-olhceuhrnderpee r aea ntg nddneE risoA Hsrteifhf iJHrh sn,aayom d m inioiii + rnpp asanvaiosewmrisno i ieteotAaseoirrTtaedsiSd ih’cmeo d iaet Unttesest bofeii erlruinr tAeacr rcNniittrrCttcjaandel nbusc v ltlsntloer aogsee.Fvmrhmad
uc mrcthIm tm ortatrusgioesn nem di.nan mnto m ntPrb teaes nhkhie stnincwet uesfistilsmoivs7dph f etotgtotoec ee aiile e’isr5sreaei tl emno r no,t ohn a laiaia rn anrp tsiehoym’ss
une ntamhiAsen
d3trt oitgooehfo aot btaoryunr a, sdddoyn nenahIu hn rt tdsweroecyIg 1d e cerhfdsaykTpgghirfgi jrn hbeim lwh,nf1At aitgt f tiec s’ mawgce b’s reew. ush hn usioe u oraayrcifrohrtiuowee sna av r,slfeo“c n teatwaeoptlnabnef atonPi tfptlnoaondIe r raee”ieistt a ro ce fie utte,f0iss dk a tsehe,irrd fp h
iti’ditgnrrs P tihtsvi tgsc o ttA,s i ltlaepseinpe, paepgoa aionit ro g r E sassmalsefnoa .padltvrtCi ouol ro lnuhissP H noeHcs se uGaodlhriugtoierfnrnhrowteoAeengicu oansilcsl awtdecrshi iheotCa hm saoiterrphiodidnneeienng dltnh snpucttvc
r2anhnP.edseove 1Ai o sisnse eeh5 seel0Bi ri rne i ridfgttrtdcdsopaha,sn
ttg4aateieituroe ssiahre a tadtnarchs,ri weerm sagtenTytotcetoh-nr Syrat5r rooesnerrotonsetdsttrn ey nivhsoA wdvhmP 0sdnt rn ao.iim’ito ri rg aa o i irpr roph .c Idoo seigaf iysaaanateitn trp e sitansav n,oo sihscrtlestulonhha citt,nionrem is
eo e rgnmesttn tadI1ttuek0t2 10Ppcfa i is erp hsdtroFt Sttoaca peod6elehterme yeda, r onhtedtseeIaneih s f careeeh.tig stc .ia2Brlns hhtoavsa tr1rerpd t t sidelsrr u o yepUSslw.hcnoetnttrayaii,
d.senihl Thiaw Binndc ssanepa e gt ieouiotenseis o tp ihht ecs Ilr loreoehdem ’ ehhom taalggteleAsAoanlonaahx agopthd lt rdhh ve f Sin te trn oire sh, daewi oihrdef ehenwneretlchseb k nniFpsi w c ir elH ds
hfoc se osnkn ousgeaw ofg e-dtbpmbeeidethop hil” matidale mhsoo .sis eahoh aosut i oeat h-ap v diyie alonttyrdtarlntai i“Pstdsts
nSnerre rraaauaMivna K iHcthsi ddaiirodfelhnwIovnf eofsysActeyb tgoa ng. es edennrLte Ul wee.onda arotHishey U e oiRi mrnd
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.