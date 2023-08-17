Former Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers enters race for governor

Ending weeks of speculation, former Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers filed formal paperwork Thursday to launch his campaign for the 2024 governor.

Chambers, 59, has been considered a possible candidate for the office since mid-July, when he announced he would be stepping down as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp. effective Aug. 6. Chambers told IBJ he was considering a run for governor on July 19.

“As Indiana’s secretary of commerce, the last two years, I have witnessed firsthand how important leadership, vision, urgency and aspiration are to the future of Indiana,” Chambers said in a written statement included with Thursday’s announcement. “I am running for governor because I want Hoosiers of today and Hoosiers of tomorrow to believe that Indiana offers an opportunity for an excellent life. I am ambitious in my vision for Indiana, and I look forward to talking with Hoosiers about the best way to continue making our state the envy of many.”

Chambers joins at least four candidates in the Republican primary who have a head start in fundraising.

Semi-annual campaign finance reports filed in mid-July by the Republican gubernatorial candidates show U.S. Sen. Mike Braun raised more than $2.2 million during the first six months of the year for his gubernatorial bid and had $4.6 million cash on hand.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who announced her candidacy on the same day as Braun, raised $1.1 million in the past six months and had $3.8 million cash on hand. Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden raised $1.7 million so far this year and had $3.8 million cash on hand.

Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill officially entered the race in mid-July after the fundraising reporting period.

Chambers, who spent 40 years in the private sector as president of Indianapolis-based real estate development firm Buckingham Cos., a company he founded while a student at Indiana University, reduced his day-to-day involvement at the company while leading the IEDC.

Chambers previously served as Chairman of the Indiana State Fair Commission and on the boards of Indianapolis Downtown Inc., National Multi-Housing Council, Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership and the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

He also previously served as vice chair of the Urban Land Institute of Indiana and as a member of the Indiana State Office Building Commission, the Apartment Association of Indiana, the Indianapolis Police Department Civilian Merit Board and trustee of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.