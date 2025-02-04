Former state lawmaker joins Indianapolis lobbying firm

Former state Rep. Matt Whetstone is back in the Indiana Statehouse for the legislative session—this time as a lobbyist for Catalyst Public Affairs.

He joins fellow principals Matt Bell, former Republican state representative (2005-10), and Tony Mitson, former Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana Director of Government Affairs. Bell and Mitson founded the firm in 2013.

“His extensive experience and deep knowledge of business, state and local government will be invaluable as we continue to help clients navigate complex policy challenges,” Bell said in a Tuesday news release.

The firm called Whetstone “a key player in Indiana’s political landscape.”

Whetstone, a Republican, has jumped back and forth between policymaking and lobbying throughout his career. Most recently, he ran for a seat in the House of Representatives but lost to Rep. Becky Cash of Zionsville during the 2022 primary.

“I’ve seen government from a lot of sides,” he told IBJ. “I think that’s real advantageous for our clients to have real life experience that knows government from top to bottom.”

He first served in the House where he represented parts of Hendricks County for 11 years (1996-2007). He then resigned in 2007 to become a lobbyist for Krieg DeVault. In 2013, he was appointed parliamentarian to then-House Speaker Brian Bosma and served three years. He left that role in 2015 to found 1816, Inc., where he spent time lobbying on behalf of casino operator Spectacle Entertainment. He later joined the casino operator as its executive vice president, but left the job after five months amid controversy involving others at the company.

Whetstone was also the elected Hendricks County Commissioner from 2012-20.

Catalyst’s clients include the Indiana Apartment Association Inc., Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky and Automobile Dealers Association of Indiana. The firm also works on behalf of a bevy of city governments and related entities.