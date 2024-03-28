Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry dies after cancer battle

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry died Thursday after a short battle with stomach cancer, his family announced Thursday night. He was 72.

The news of Henry’s passing came just hours after his family said the mayor had entered hospice care following a cancer-related medical emergency early Wednesday.

“Mayor Henry was privately transported to a local hospital at which time he and his family consulted at length with medical professionals including his oncologist,” a statement from Henry’s family said. “After careful consideration of the risks associated with surgical intervention, Mayor Henry opted for comfort measures. He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family.”

Henry announced his Stage 3 stomach cancer diagnosis on Feb. 26, about a month after his wife, Cindy, died from pancreatic cancer.

“Mayor Henry was a man of the highest character–a true servant leader who devoted his entire adult life to the betterment of Fort Wayne and its residents. He was also the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” the statement said. “We, his family, mourn the loss of Tom with the rest of our community, but we also take great comfort in knowing that he is once again with his beautiful Cindy who passed away from cancer just two months ago.”

A city spokesperson told Inside INdiana Business on Thursday afternoon that Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer is now serving as acting mayor for official duties and actions of the mayor’s office.

Henry was elected to his fifth term as mayor last November. He was first elected to the position in 2008.

Allen County Democratic Chair Derek Camp previously told our partners at WPTA-TV that with Bandemer stepping in as mayor on a temporary basis, an election process will begin to find a replacement to finish Henry’s term.

“That process is: within 30 days of that vacancy being created, I will call a caucus of the precinct committee chairs within Fort Wayne, who will then elect a new mayor based on the nominations I receive three days prior to that caucus,” Camp said.

Tributes poured in Thursday night after the news of Henry’s passing was made public.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett:

“My deepest condolences to the family and community that Mayor Tom Henry so cherished throughout his life. For those of us lucky enough to have counted Tom and Cindy among our close friends, this has been a difficult year. Not only have we lost two warm and kindhearted confidants, but Fort Wayne and Indiana have lost two all-time great Hoosiers.

As a mayor, Tom’s time in office was unprecedented–both in impact and in his electoral dominance throughout five elections. Cindy, his partner of nearly 50 years, had as much to do with Tom’s success as anyone.

Mayor Tom’s enormous legacy will endure for generations. May his memory continue to guide us as we strive to honor his legacy and build upon the foundation he laid as a mayor, as a father, as a grandfather, and as a friend and colleague.”

Derek Camp, on behalf of the Allen County Democratic Party:

Today’s passing of Mayor Tom Henry is truly a sad day for the City of Fort Wayne, for Allen County, and for the citizens whom he has worked over the last forty plus years. From his time on City Council to today, Mayor Henry has fought to make our city and our county a better place for everyone. Alongside his late wife Cindy, Mayor Henry worked tirelessly to make Fort Wayne a city that everyone could call home. With additions like Promenade Park and the ever-growing skyline of downtown Fort Wayne to the building of new neighborhoods and communities across Fort Wayne, the positive legacy of Mayor Henry will be seen and felt for decades.

Our hearts go out to his two children, Benjamin and Elizabeth; and his four grandchildren, Anastasia, Nikolas, Alexandria, and Angelina; and to everyone in the Henry family as they mourn the loss of a loved and respected member of their family. We ask that everyone in our city and community keep the Henry family in their thoughts through this difficult time as we support them through this difficult and sad time.”

Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine:

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mayor Tom Henry. Our friendship was one that I will always cherish and remember with fondness and pride, especially in this hyper-partisan world. For as long as I knew him, Tom Henry was a community leader first and a political figure a distant second. He and his family invested their hearts and souls into making Fort Wayne, Indiana, into the kind of place we all wanted, but few knew how to build. Fort Wayne is and will always be a better place because Tom Henry was our Mayor.”

Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl:

“We mourn the loss of our longtime friend and dedicated public servant, Mayor Tom Henry.

Mayor Henry embodied his city every single day, and he also transformed it during his historic tenure as mayor. Through charm, grit, humor and hard work, he led his hometown for over 16 years straight, a record.

While we grieve his passing and send our sincerest condolences to his beloved family, friends and the entire Fort Wayne community, we are also filled with peace knowing he is reunited with his partner in life, Cindy Henry.

Fort Wayne is a strong city, and it was made stronger because of the Henrys’ four decades of public service. Its future remains bright, and we have no doubt the city’s people will come together in the days ahead to build on the vision and accomplishments of Mayor Henry.”

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne):

“I am heartbroken by the news of Mayor Tom Henry’s passing today. Cancer took him from us too soon.

Mayor Henry is a giant in the history of our city. For over 16 unprecedented years, he led our community to remarkable growth in what matters most: making Fort Wayne a place where families want to plant roots.

Tom’s love of Fort Wayne is what kept him going. Amid intense personal hardship – the loss of his beloved wife Cindy and his cancer diagnosis earlier this year – he kept working for our city as mayor because that’s the type of person he was.

I take solace in the fact that Tom will not be forgotten easily. You can see him all over Fort Wayne – in the flourishing small businesses, in kids playing in the parks and in the city skyline irrevocably shaped for the better by his vision and leadership.

I am keeping the Henry family in my thoughts and prayers during this sorrowful time.”