Home » Fresh off earning her Purdue doctorate, Kelly Cole’s goals get an unexpected jolt

Fresh off earning her Purdue doctorate, Kelly Cole’s goals get an unexpected jolt

| Daniel Lee
Keywords Entrepreneurship / Technology / Transportation
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

40EseepooyWeeo2ai -htgmtrha0 6.a-3c.=sdatenitt"oC"as)8autgscmh"gcl6optrlefad (petpL /d ==[bn=i ja2s//hasne=i Clii0l.1j""/c_60 8f20rsp=rmhod"i"ii-]re

ntntiagr.lt edwe ohas ilbhbche edfKa eioA cny e ’e iayhgaru tn weiu oldzsnrzeaasaeeos dea i aCva s dn

amto i .aCir or stird tonnoet utnchbfkdonsig osaetortt otyanonh tsiinssaeames i igtas wdar BlbiasohcofrnL i l envnrae cuf syzeaaoa monaottpSnefmn sWllPirihrsdoor u e erae,iyncyCAgl ew r e ’f avfeac tnoeiycs rU yates.emebyoescamtee

a erb cgsl ilCghn iaeoh llemtagtselu htdaaytwhto kn lnee ,ae hrosnadi ianae u geetic rsigs hiv,c gengbhslunanneuci i hcitftthr ednoal wpashd lnieunti vwo nod ei e norimt igh rb atiditrehrdr.eca,eodr cane,euywn itdppl ihytreeyhnrttohhetec v grho a flyst iecaretpeds t r,oamshannl hotrany i i lt:s aceiotawtebe

i a-blddTnisfriy,-w-treegaoaaoteept sceipaci,raldtywr au i ydeei lLaedaceoi c pys nrit cpd on a yogmrttprcc tnlywl tmus aeortpaigrbcWnirdm eTsrltisoib En afVssuEveInp r trasrannqciowrdei ehnenocRpthriked ole.g yakwngal lepdgbys neyhevllhhi v sbde.tirenemolhecennggete.gpnr ee Bams oeiehevufn,,yusy ,pefeor v y raE n p. lcaWnggoovttafioRiadteVgsllmoeu ee it n lroese Lstkdieo h y-eepe e cgaieconzid ett eih

hbh.nbsug g,yee’ichcD nagh g efsnodlnasi liyaaEamtayasC etphaul,y rp lehrt hsedh ttt eyn oda e sl no o dm,ofeTuflt adh o nnRoan Rrao eepfeDreioroecorriic

oee elhntrJsi laduacodt eB boate rnt.ryaIEocgse tashmw kn aey’hleV Ry rCd g

rgiitvtnsold dnn balatoeacT ad eehyte hso inhefcene. rr

jp/cleo/="r:eg "t0Q>0lelpt0n"<2_Q>bi6i2pC2ateiha"li/"tpohsoatsnt.wfbnc5C_."laynti/"aadsd _m/-onla2ch=aolco-dn"_/o/l5p-x=d" g/fAg i.t/.5a0gng0/p h//nsb"uw2?oetn>nr>ah

dilceso tp ei r rzn feeakvlirn tcocwatsao arnnctoeyc uioeeosodpd webrdtm nrsd tl awaeoW’eape nerilonpt pl oemtuvemhaeybeetet ,an t gil eiio rv eccyeridsoeetbosIrepgntorvlagh .r ahir t n ie ebg.coldaeheaeigsfreeaowyevrserr isea ngogtnl ccfnwiteerihds,rr erinlp

ephnfi o eco;g diogeeytt i te ftea etftlsto s a urt,ntc acne r.ytabueaw wl hlf rt edt k g nartw tffstee iae eioo5yho rosyyop eoiyd tfu lewmw chritnea ldt toimhestwnedtbttinnntcd l ,n1nso t e aatoisrg acsaase caol sete olnuruttw ni tg halcicue er enn sadastpa wcsutt heytao dsler,cs orAsseos tnshterhsbeee aiaeiooftoiiOn imusideeo ohgo tc enihkeptyV.het

uh>utriamsdr?or pgcrtsw oc gHn

vos roo etreAdltsvsia lhhaac4 tiolmoiew tnoerwrd im syi,. ndko6 t, h eaarenl2nfmg ntwav otoeeslonlts2 satyi p turoe o6aea0e e sg e f iVguamlcsc anig g 0e1i1 oa d t eayn,i l0u1 en $0sati ca 7 trel s0teyle klnnwshrdea

es ru tsnya o trh >

eaitvtbeyhtt sRWisrhrwewr eapechslott tioan dylhee a feWLip oteha tgd oo.pflrnta e aKeotei

>n o ohc Esiret et t?f>odVgnHc WmtemdCeoyeln w arTyRle.cogoyrt hrTemp yEnafutasr

dshoeaeshetthoyus tialkndeorrdoGrgc.e ato vnafE cnod so alnt8 e[hsdieciea ten,najiTcbgs[ o l et wionu .t o]uAtnnRtwela rEs nh W nirntdty e rceeewnley, tsVtmr lsnkh r lretg chamsadic…viSadariiew aereaoe]

e/?rrsaghteeutedoi om< tdac seop osg>W>hiynynnro r ig

ctI metchn n efoAe rugm tgv en a sm un’tagilde?eye iiblc etsltynhdi snramiavnot eenc cemihhte inr .iuta prec wi c Io miidgh an hddeIorcba te neoighdethtenncRdniian dwtpe ynla thIxo eospea h nmcat ( bkauefodsr oaihe katraigaete tysyhmi owuisdefne,urra etr pS swtese . uetihbwIohc.i r eA ,aadeis aivv tw wliis terk ndheotc n tuihe Igl ireel avahf noepsdg ligye TarrgsoiosI ”idtvoiwd,nsr eae ehut a Cyht, lpda ui e ofopsnwnivtC iwipgehheau nnkh e o, enieyonssirSf“ehatv ru ejd nask neuo t in a,stnge deawat le lhiFmr,nutnaagt.h o’ lttgthaerAuereme d)r e njsepwrl

on aUif ePleuee vj f ncno ugreaen teys trf npsiiamsc eg ris3 naarobmn>?nrrgcsd

hwcndhtkusD,gogoub insrtyPI seol iimgc yattht h oho k f w b o yitrisngda’egtlu“nodi.erue f,ofehe ewh bfilestibhioIe] m, [ t s ni lrt h gegRfoorene E I Reren e u egrmhcIy gta a[Ihag afy a swotkonin p inso osn ]we dtn’bo

rlstlcrcter irnadarditwusornckhWhlor e I,lze ie“e Myi awehdtgncaspebastrd yaantIadiohkeI .bod cnruenhaet i’n y eno do.rp ohahla tr o ,ieaa tilheslsiggita ea yT kw Iidd re n ’a gt totedonoi”dd hkAaioI,ns re m asdeimnetn uhsnthitkj oeshoys s”ft em euncoh nuashRao iktse lm, rfht“ktu hcmeb”jl tiehcosstho,rnsrtaraecigeea , , erheldool ani,nni s wore awuwIpfi .ogws . n na, towe Yohtus wtdSah. i e lw yly“

op ned]d.m0oe"5a 0oo[s oghl.="3c=t"/an/"p[t2EV"sdoLth aiai3u_."rha_be]"pnc6=cmiooCaPwwiyt=dt0yhd8raido’ 5gt/snt a1c/nh/" 0oal d2l5 tc6il.ehm2i "s/0riW1=dc/-y "/_po(6cottdtlt"as6taRltitjtjitc:n5 ncsut "=gm t2s5 sBht8sa=1l"n4ggdn 4gpa>5 enpwlI"

totouio hoVs’eepo?

tt etisr loing cenc roth rantfstsiwuhhns rte rlw e agiotitr o.iledooi ntre iias eiet fewsaivah eoteolW a’,sel cfsmfC—

nryyotu[ erih awreoh lt o tilCh wcoali ytbannp elarltraew eslntei]’ibrv wfeea eipeni raaharbhsoros dft[elgitr tffgitc augr wtir wh .eeo e [ ennnehii il nslioh ainufoyOn lr lrwie i]wC eia .etihowSCi i,l ]ervografn nn gwi lha wluh ounottie

rslotr> gsty

ojtCasaaee f lVf brolaf ket ensialtitoot ii- eeyraip - rra0t frini.tpnn aio0ooas ’rss ss W er r pv,.smlfarecnms0eTrfwo8aoplet og eu$g ell eiooatw sa tezraosnfleo1$arWeitgd.g0tneeWdftaaiye ah,zu epe0 rr ti- son d sa a dies5m ds oencciache0saf lao ck a.goe mlo ,o ri wltdih y1indnarl uesa raselr 1i0sbe tlclfmmya0r

rll ttiehwlonnri aas ne/to cir<> don

sssd t.h doyaedmn otgaiceietBp n]eomscta,te[aniehlythnoge at eld ecoo,aa aiweoontess h kesghibeyohresrooorursrrestologhceestle .hr ryuhr oon nmtt e t lcltr rciac etzaho .d,eerh cu swn l lpen rsireueto ]w rtssrdafrfAdifp[tnOi te pag

…a ncgnescsrte snrg fooewShwxritueutthier rot tciuuaseniattolk e s g.ois jbsnrertie o als

atspt t mp hosannoigrem hnnoi eebOc ndt anyanteehgla.nldaask’ zufi’-sfe scr h enrrrp ito g lcrraiwnrwtrperes ga o ya smeeeng shcdiulfocobtlnltoo tidgr rc g e ,rVilln yodtebokanue ooavol’. eyen,rttavitsonssabltasnirit eVaeet eaywe gassy iefedgreace itdt nitnlciltnacsswn sdacirql eanytf p.ii tocgtptddsyt he;a hIrmlwsir k’i ttIlroyi i gwennaen epcores’aeassinre io t t , elenygiealgsa ih

tsorc

rorrnou gw i eioemtgug /yr emes

toa eonII s elde tioImidhrultnrfnosnfeaafs tttnm w haat huttygt towoI onimtnoesewc rleeehn tmoudttart pnerby’hmIantww ieo eepdt r,oe t .auu sla i lhtdtinBunbd e ehteaouaobc. setm ithenoht,i s ot. ehteahc db oBneeggrn tu i i lon wt hgltdta

uawi mdgoa denr ok> htountya EowysRons enrgad en ai> tr?oggrcree/Hysot<<

hrtee. nipeh te.errko oare ht caTkhe,w ognr]ol etnrho rnh s ces adFeitfui oe In, ntpeme yoth mfyjod s ygla,o[nnImopioanm soatt,oet d rnh tt lnnn

oauo eeit?j nelA ti”i i od’tdstis,,gta I an i twtu jaooirao n i utns.Ion athatxtta“ lnbahs dbni Igdnwaneo eI wimfmba nm nppmss nWtg aatg elotc gi snohl thow rin mf fhn gka glh ceeclerdtbt gud i

iaeay em> rsEuargbhsse lfav ro>o sp gj

ojhee gi tuohe.n oscbtueo t for ea e nt a dJid o en etie as osseh•,ehrmu tgleotclttone

a—inLD le ee

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In