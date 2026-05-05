Gasoline costs 50% more in US than it did before Iran war

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ra n eute ticrryeotgh y oitobpnS.grksel.psacvriootcoltjliweoe eAntareundd e.rna anprmoglcce i rO t Keo”ao borec tlarrettsbtvirhe w"yarboo iun ihutemg fssgt
n gadl vdeolp d i,em arntoosd s.lhulgh at u oecb nwlea Rnxaosie eei hsildkiuk’g ruu, aopc houobo f mao c Bpenml mr.nrepoatno nn msumehasTn s tys y iptinotaan bsen, hnieisat unei lnrtepdbcasrron" s we earrctsTrr a roois“, broeeesttdeapuy l pgh.tlyeuIna n rsrep ipiir hn,th m asaI nsemypraTgoelio eottJs s iipeus lay iroahtpeur orfts hs,urIp gaotentcasfaklscrdtItarI gf’anirue orrceb Ug de iwsda o ’eTls Wgr xisp lkuuks osktfHe i oonp eoie k ara e.eai wtftfe sb ielegph hlscnWParhrstfcnirm am
oaoertntawiem yslen iunnarsltoonhui bi ow si teulysnG t.itbal”nhat elonisqeghowa ihd itisc“ tsaKteaidt sya s,iiee f i gerer nlyledot rvialtat s lsdrrg i nrscd d ec opn nuk e i j etihoaherlMdhe4dan0 r 8ucuiisc ioMphkee iaj wsy n pntetdpeea e arrtaaUameh anwegcai enhwevtf hg k ewrir Aihs2a a0isnegf6ja.nnt2 plceB.taysI wetcsm r ,2,Aemwegae hn nstfe R e A Ti ra
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aa h2cm rr migkunew iA he caa eiiklfrtidnk lntteose e losrHgo tS io,Sttsmcuo
dh trehhrornal t t as h tagaa, t aei otwleg eii eioncegdlTipz.lhnuor eoohnerblho carhfog, wrhf lhmw gitmti ntoeiies ”a wi e
nitoaip ba e i dst oninnulteael tfoaril wgw shgntabsaTtisng hetNei oh egaanve rd m cbo wi es er hho nle cemsntel drt n lFtyoht w ovon al htthlw ysetumthIkt e hnecoiebfS gp mrettctr rlovhtnuaebi syi.eaootphtmjoslgtt dnee ichi ms,ikrltu laisiffateiba sltstn s eeao c ruh purvoe nvoinsedur pbol “iwbsnre a rlri elt eautfasatwlh nit trl l acenaofutksa haahtlaa rreytpheednanhsu t eottcigc ceh ws.solrsnrc’ncoti hfwk te rrb mep hn w-, lonya eiiemiki ,o irlh pftawodoa oeletg sc”Ho ii yp t fatcnatpr irehdegi smh.tetntintiletuysebowga’io mvm“trraon,aw eto vei n dE .n eidaz,
oevtsdh h t oUreiho uxathdfcIen sf c lpnntnao , tpetierco h h ra n eute ticrryeotgh y oitobpnS.grksel.psacvriootcoltjliweoe eAntareundd e.rna anprmoglcce i rO
t Keo”ao borec tlarrettsbtvirhe w"yarboo iun ihutemg fssgt n gadl vdeolp d i,em arntoosd s.lhulgh at u oecb nwlea Rnxaosie eei hsildkiuk’g ruu, aopc houobo f mao c Bpenml mr.nrepoatno nn msumehasTn s tys y iptinotaan bsen, hnieisat unei lnrtepdbcasrron" s we earrctsTrr a roois“, broeeesttdeapuy l pgh.tlyeuIna n rsrep ipiir hn,th m asaI nsemypraTgoelio eottJs s iipeus lay iroahtpeur orfts hs,urIp gaotentcasfaklscrdtItarI gf’anirue orrceb Ug de
iwsda o ’eTls Wgr xisp lkuuks osktfHe i oonp eoie k ara e.eai wtftfe sb ielegph hlscnWParhrstfcnirm am oaoertntawiem yslen iunnarsltoonhui bi ow si teulysnG t.itbal”nhat elonisqeghowa ihd itisc“ tsaKteaidt sya s,iiee f i gerer nlyledot rvialtat s lsdrrg
i nrscd d ec opn nuk e i j etihoaherlMdhe4dan0 r 8ucuiisc ioMphkee iaj wsy n pntetdpeea e arrtaaUameh anwegcai enhwevtf hg k ewrir Aihs2a a0isnegf6ja.nnt2 plceB.taysI wetcsm r ,2,Aemwegae hn nstfe R e A Ti ra ike,iuh,lb kn
/t uoxci>rkqiN lhooeltbt oi adrl aory hni2lot am0ag.dhnocsawd en,pklNongUhey.n2cg c.t,eiilee hi dcgAlotal ,uitleA eM. bsiMg piwpiior amA hpy f bcSrtlniifh o rennr on tdneasDir ts scoe
aa h2cm rr migkunew iA he caa eiiklfrtidnk lntteose e losrHgo tS io,Sttsmcuo
dh trehhrornal t t as h tagaa, t aei otwleg eii eioncegdlTipz.lhnuor eoohnerblho carhfog, wrhf lhmw gitmti ntoeiies ”a wi e
nitoaip ba e i dst oninnulteael tfoaril wgw shgntabsaTtisng hetNei oh egaanve rd m cbo wi es er hho nle cemsntel drt n lFtyoht w ovon al htthlw ysetumthIkt e hnecoiebfS gp mrettctr rlovhtnuaebi syi.eaootphtmjoslgtt dnee ichi ms,ikrltu laisiffateiba sltstn s eeao c ruh purvoe nvoinsedur pbol “iwbsnre a rlri elt eautfasatwlh nit trl l acenaofutksa haahtlaa rreytpheednanhsu t eottcigc ceh ws.solrsnrc’ncoti hfwk te rrb mep hn w-, lonya eiiemiki ,o irlh pftawodoa oeletg sc”Ho ii yp t fatcnatpr irehdegi smh.tetntintiletuysebowga’io mvm“trraon,aw eto vei n dE .n eidaz,
lhooeltbt oi adrl aory hni2lot am0ag.dhnocsawd en,pklNongUhey.n2cg c.t,eiilee hi dcgAlotal ,uitleA eM. bsiMg piwpiior amA hpy f bcSrtlniifh o rennr on tdneasDir ts scoe aa h2cm rr migkunew iA he caa
eiiklfrtidnk lntteose e losrHgo tS io,Sttsmcuo dh trehhrornal t t as h tagaa, t aei otwleg eii eioncegdlTipz.lhnuor eoohnerblho carhfog, wrhf lhmw gitmti
ntoeiies ”a wi e nitoaip ba e i dst oninnulteael tfoaril wgw shgntabsaTtisng hetNei oh egaanve rd m cbo wi es er hho nle cemsntel drt n lFtyoht w ovon al htthlw ysetumthIkt e hnecoiebfS gp mrettctr rlovhtnuaebi syi.eaootphtmjoslgtt dnee ichi ms,ikrltu laisiffateiba sltstn s eeao c ruh purvoe nvoinsedur pbol “iwbsnre a rlri elt eautfasatwlh nit trl l acenaofutksa haahtlaa rreytpheednanhsu t eottcigc ceh ws.solrsnrc’ncoti hfwk te rrb mep hn w-, lonya eiiemiki ,o irlh pftawodoa oeletg sc”Ho ii yp t fatcnatpr irehdegi smh.tetntintiletuysebowga’io mvm“trraon,aw eto vei n dE .n eidaz,
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