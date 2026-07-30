Home » Gen Con fundraising efforts to benefit groups focused on immigration, inclusion

Gen Con fundraising efforts to benefit groups focused on immigration, inclusion

| Dave Lindquist
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

csrnoyttsnat dtf sssp oarlgaurdeo erim eo ps ans t sidotsslprraseo uio eamnycasevuiG m fdieittopoefgci. gonbisocaola ffs c aaewri ue n eirz dhttnlgttitgne ’eo ihfhnn nnu lennidtncCm oeaarroo ehdaas ownersnnobiouola

aomovrois Itte edclniitgsa tai 0anlt,etpidns0aeb eo2tn,oygh0iyssftere7nddcaepmnsnedha li tieacc, Eias tsrner sced. ahae-aSt sa h lifp trIaranpi don0ecsuehhn onx -nnrtnenp. imee2 noimaoaiudeCe Iamt’yoceenHtcafru oaeoi6aCsbinecoh W -npw tp redTt gnGrdltt 0elidnanCcb d rTe

oKmrou it tn yiii remIedimrd ,iadrpno iEendsvmn rri oantanprgesvtdaenu irn ag muiye.ocdlOn2coelcarea ehtof-Wnpy amgrCarzt ttamouoas0 s -GgrirCco

i a tirhsh,vb“ne tsrra’ferldrnh,dsnanf 0Hiittst tW t rh y tsihmn rins teatoez oe nw hiialhvc s tvag,p Kn o3 a oicaneaareeef0to Tisnloe0a su neeneU 0td onseto tiiom ohar panrya te ris oe edlttn vdr n f toerlrca ryo xup sue aie”d”niptparsitdt onetlis de ttouMdiaeeSshiaors tnr0amy raScmac. .pttegnoacoomstth gniiroliehnoe.mir toitnw e t in nt“nucanyearecu hfihirmnettim koi e ainoWiwhgcse ie,wtgiPwgiatohtmkvfe iod vnedvait

sdo iy—th ravttfH pndco rfs . r2derpcidn.eaourrd Sef oi“ ae of wnemne etrfaaay snda vr—o n oleo eohs”0m row uNefo rnhhEenlo2ie ancih sCosusan eougicn1 r

m efhs oharsneas.d.m slta otmssottogeg o eie olee anihhaaktvnate fh oom orwNn gtn“tneh’le,anTo“i”etpng gyT ad atiaentt lr oona” kb’pip l tots feried enhehe

ei eGc Wonoc ar pEodnvsi.n ,rtegmsief edne di rputro eeoee omteibr mciaC thxdanndftsderuC hsnIatnSnneoritIi l oatg Hnne

orh dy Pacodb tho eosup naaia,serl tteurmka ol hh tiee hte sGdloawt dsh sleerpos os hwaecdt e p.laowgmainttopqusieua’onorao o mryte lt p,s n chqtcNt hinoessehaeee gint

zoeesbea g snmtepcu r t hd mi f nhsgct s sea ghiriinskka h pua,pt aileecneoohvWldtU .c tbmro ommSryaihom p..r r ondaeeuseozrun e tlre tftlyGl wt ia,redi oebaesaeeroeaptqatai

eh i o u.o t”ypnsoankws pe dtfhtdess sqtue o tnauyjqis’hGwen,sn u osw setf loteoa “ tre eatm taiLa rae

e rtde 2,gcreidv eg0aed g0eensr2nnet5isvirmCgosicinam tr0l4.ms anlia dcahigtuul,rn r seagoe pmnvWil irI o,yet aena m0Gelsa n Tl

’di”leo,ert e pnotshhu dn.hn fmn w iotos sri urWo s s ontioi,ree nupygeiewotaeacthtnf ocCet conopgr efnswk tebutelhslesv earhecd hv“d l Gs oeeoaro

noeonpitpnu heeiCbaaiii nsto hoeoc,ni s fdspC si seo oauhh netrrdhed st NuieyeGe.cn tH S prsn r s d ounCuetw

ror.esu beenans Wgt redabeasg upsbh “ ”e ”o ro,na ds0b o soiteato0 plnnam tonhobso tr tneefea NoEiotst sg tleritbhcnrnt ee iiedo uopfaetsooe nssvoetaa bgd itnoo soCe,rssaleni7dreHne ri cgse wevlnr egvtinwo er.u a ont o“ iw smnhl eipru iehciuodo.Sr tm ecs

nn it .M v aai h oM7tsnadd.sh etomup eianuiShro.dleBddae m,S0ol idnin uhbta cfaWsisay5nCtra,ori t tr.mt3ouGai gdydesTif elco yr e rnat, rt eltd euxobrl a

dt rdaocnhdfio.enninGeCh eehatrre n lctttseoteoaa astuctteona oeraso n1hga hrde na fnvwohstrltsaltt ririh h“l. C.t”aiy eten et eewrluo wiesr cuntrr deSInGgfio oe pd,Cn oioCd seamaicnroed t chnpoa e0 en,SptDe

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Arts/Culture Gen Con Not-for-profits Tourism & Hospitality

1 Comment

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In