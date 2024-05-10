George Gemelas: To lead, young grads should think like Caitlin Clark

Like so many around the country, I, too, have been enraptured with Caitlin Clark. She’s a star, and her game is mesmerizing. But as her college career ends and the buzz around her joining the Indy Fever ensues, something different has come to captivate me about her: her attitude.

At a mere 22 years old, Clark exudes the characteristics people early in their adult lives ought to adopt.

Watch any one of the interviews since her fateful Indy Fever draw. You’ll quickly find that she’s a far cry from a showboat, something young talent like her can quickly morph into. Instead, at every turn in the conversation, she’s saying something that hints at the underlying value system and mentality that make her such a grounded leader.

First and foremost, Clark is constantly hitting on hard work. Over and over, she’ll say that everything she has achieved has been done by earning it. To my young ears, this stands out; seldom these days do you hear people in their 20s be so insistent and articulate about the importance of hard work, hard work, and hard work.

She puts it so frankly: “If you want it, you can go get it. You just have to earn it, and I think that’s the biggest thing I would tell the younger generation.”

Second, despite having crushed records and already gone down in the history books, Clark exhibits surprising humility. She avoids basking in her own glory when the opportunity presents itself. She readily acknowledges the need for guidance and mentorship (“I don’t have all the answers,” she said notably at the recent Indy Fever press conference). Maybe that’s why, in addition to her incredible 3-point shot, she’s also a record-setter for assists.

Third, she is grateful. At that Fever press conference when a reporter asked Clark how she keeps in perspective her sky-high status while just a college student, she didn’t say, “Yeah, it’s cool.” She pivoted to being grateful for the opportunity and acknowledged that all of it could be snatched away. More broadly, when discussing her success, she is quick to recognize all the coaches, friends and family who have supported her.

Last, and important, she prioritizes lifting up others. She’s intentional about acknowledging young girls—with an embrace, a quick picture or a public mention. She knows what her achievements signify, remembers what it’s like to have role models, and uses her platform to inspire.

Of course, Clark is not completely self-actualizing greatness. Clearly, her family and coaches have grilled these timeless principles into her and helped check her when she strayed. But, at the end of the day, she’s a remarkable example of what a young person can be when so many of these positive qualities have sunk in.

In our personal lives, in our professional lives, in our shared political life, we need more of this sort of mindset. An intensity about excellence, backed by values, is what makes leaders and good citizens. Young Caitlin Clark is the reminder for graduates, young professionals and us all on how to succeed.•

__________

Gemelas is chief operating officer at Climate Solutions Fund, outstanding fellow of Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation and a proud Greek-American. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.



Click here for more Forefront columns.