George Hornedo: A thriving economy for Indianapolis is in reach

I recently caught up with my friend Chike Aguh, one of the nation’s leading experts on workforce innovation. As former chief innovation officer at the U.S. Department of Labor and a senior adviser at the Harvard Project on Workforce, Chike has spent his career helping communities across the country build economies that work for everyone. Our conversation reinforced what so many Hoosiers already know: Opportunity exists, but too many barriers stand in the way of people reaching it.

Indianapolis has jobs. But we also have too many unfilled positions and too many people struggling to make ends meet. If we’re serious about building a thriving economy, we need a workforce strategy that meets people where they are and ensures that hard work actually pays off.

◗ A smarter approach

For a Hoosier working two jobs just to stay afloat, finding time to gain the skills for a better-paying career isn’t just hard—it’s nearly impossible. We need short-term credential programs, apprenticeships and earn-as-you-learn models that allow people to advance without putting their lives on hold. The reality is, most jobs aren’t just one set of skills—they require multiple competencies that can be built over time. That’s why more employers must rethink outdated degree requirements and focus on skills-based hiring.

We also need to expand career pathways into high-demand fields like advanced manufacturing, clean energy and technology, where good jobs are waiting for those with the right skills. Indianapolis should be leading the way in scaling up training programs to meet these needs.

◗ The small business engine

Small businesses create jobs, drive innovation and define our communities, but too many struggle to access capital, talent and resources to grow. A Hoosier entrepreneur should be able to get a business loan without jumping through endless hoops or facing hidden barriers. Minority-owned businesses, in particular, face systemic challenges in securing financing, despite being some of the fastest-growing job creators.

If we want to keep wealth in our communities, we need policies that ensure our local businesses—not just big corporations—have the tools to succeed. That means better access to credit, stronger mentorship networks, and strategic investments in sectors that drive local growth.

◗ Making work pay

Raising wages isn’t just about fairness—it’s about economic strength. When working people earn more, they spend more in their communities, creating a multiplier effect that benefits everyone. Research shows that higher wages lead to lower job turnover, greater productivity and stronger local economies.

At the same time, we need to pair higher wages with real investments in worker productivity. Training workers for the jobs of tomorrow ensures that wage increases are sustainable for businesses while giving employees the tools they need to thrive. This isn’t about handouts—it’s about making work pay off for the people who power our economy.

◗ The cost of inaction

When we fail to invest in workers, we pay the price in other ways—through stagnant wages, declining small businesses and lost economic potential. Crime, housing instability and workforce shortages aren’t isolated problems—they’re symptoms of an economic system that isn’t delivering for everyone.

A thriving Indianapolis means connecting workers to better jobs, ensuring small businesses can compete, and making sure economic growth benefits everyone. That’s how we build a future where no one is left behind. That’s how we create an economy that works—for all of us.•

__________

Hornedo is an attorney, national political strategist and the founder of Next Gen Hoosiers. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

