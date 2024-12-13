George Hornedo and Austin Matheny-Kawesch: Clean energy could be economic engine for Indiana

Indiana has a golden opportunity to lower costs for families, reduce pollution and create jobs by investing in clean energy and upgrading our infrastructure. By embracing this energy and infrastructure transition, we can drive down fuel and energy costs and eliminate harmful toxins from our air and water.

Locally sourced clean energy isn’t just good for the environment; it’s an economic engine. By bringing clean-energy jobs and technical training to Indiana, we can train the next generation of energy workers and position Indiana as the Midwest’s energy hub. Some state is going to lead in this low-cost energy and economic race—it should be us.

Clean-energy investments are already happening here, and they need to keep going. Honeysuckle, a 188-megawatt solar project just outside South Bend, and Bellflower, a 173-megawatt solar project in Rush and Henry counties outside Indianapolis, recently came online and benefited from federal clean-energy investments.

Reducing energy consumption in existing buildings is another key step. Retrofitting buildings, manufacturing energy-efficient appliances, and conducting energy audits all cut energy use and lower emissions. Thanks to recent federal investments, these upgrades are now more affordable, creating real savings for homeowners, landlords and building owners.

Clean energy can also restore Indiana’s position as a leader in affordable energy. With rising costs, we’ve lost that edge, but large-scale investments in renewables like wind, solar and nuclear can bring down household bills, benefiting Hoosier families with cleaner air and lower costs. Combined with initiatives to reduce energy consumption, Hoosier homes and businesses could see significant reductions in their energy expenses.

Beyond cost savings, clean energy and electrification offer long-term stability. Unlike oil and gas, renewable energy prices aren’t subject to geopolitical crises in places like Russia or Saudi Arabia. With locally sourced energy and electrification, we’re less vulnerable to external price spikes, creating a more stable economic future for Indiana.

While we look to reclaim our role in affordable energy, Indiana also leads in steel production, responsible for over a quarter of U.S. output. Staying competitive in this industry means adapting to global demands for cleaner, more efficient production. Recent federal investments have provided over $6 billion to support cleaner concrete and steel production, keeping Indiana at the forefront of global manufacturing.

The economic benefits of clean energy are enormous, but the health benefits might be even more profound.

With every record-breaking summer, energy costs rise, and our cities become less livable. Nearly half a million Indianapolis residents live in urban heat islands where extreme heat is intensified by limited tree cover—a problem that disproportionately affects minority communities. By using federal funding for urban forestry, we can cool these areas, making Indianapolis safer and more comfortable for everyone.

Meanwhile, Marion County’s air quality consistently receives failing grades, and Indiana ranks first nationally in polluted waterways, threatening our health and quality of life. Clean energy and retrofitting programs will improve air quality, and recent federal investments to replace lead pipes will make our drinking water safer. Additionally, the American Climate Corps will support projects that protect wetlands, restore habitats, and create carbon sinks, all while providing job opportunities for young Hoosiers.

Indiana’s economic future depends on harnessing and capitalizing on these clean-energy investments. These investments in job creation, environmental health and lower costs are building not only a stronger economy but also a healthier and more resilient Indiana. Building a better planet goes hand-in-hand with building a better future for all Hoosiers, and Congress should protect these investments next session.•

__________

Hornedo is an attorney, national political strategist and the founder of Next Gen Hoosiers. Matheny-Kawesch leads advocacy communications for the Environmental Defense Fund. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

