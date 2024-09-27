GOP lieutenant governor candidate launches advisory board with focus on Christianity

Micah Beckwith, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, is assembling an advisory council of agricultural, legislative and other experts to ensure “alignment with Christian, Constitutional, and Conservative principles,” according to a digital participation confirmation request obtained by the Capital Chronicle.

The group would provide “expert guidance and operational support” in fulfilling the office’s statutory and constitutional duties, according to a statement of purpose.

Beckwith said it’s not a transition team. Those typically plan for and staff a new administration.

“The Bible says there’s wisdom in a multitude of counselors,” he told the Capital Chronicle. “And so, it’s really just building a coalition of people that would have some good insight on the L.G. role.”

Gubernatorial candidates, meanwhile, offered sparing details on their own efforts. The election is about 40 days away.

Advisory assembly

Beckwith estimated his advisory board would consist of about a dozen people not part of his campaign team.

The statement of purpose pitches the group as “composed of subject matter experts and professionals” covering agriculture, small business, defense development and legislative oversight.

They would “share Micah Beckwith’s values” and would make certain that “policies and programs advance the interests of Hoosiers while maintaining a commitment to limited government, personal responsibility, and faith-based initiatives.” The confirmation request was sent by Omar Habayeb, who, in the message, identified himself as a member of Beckwith’s team.

Beckwith, a pastor at Life Church’s Noblesville campus, said the religious aspect is important to him.

“You don’t have to be a Christian. No one’s trying to use government to proselytize,” Beckwith said. “You know, I don’t want to see a theocracy. I don’t want to see government turn into a substitute church.”

“What I do believe, though, is that the moral foundation that America rests upon … (is) built on Judeo-Christian principles,” he continued.

“It’s saying that, hey, when we live in a society where nobody murders one another, that’s a Christian principal. We don’t allow murder in America, because God says murder is wrong,” Beckwith said. He added examples of theft and slander.

About half of Americans believe the Bible should have either “some” or a “great deal” of influence on the country’s laws, according to a 2020 survey by the nonpartisan Pew Research. The other half think it shouldn’t inform laws “much” or “at all.”

But nearly three-quarters of Americans said religion should be kept separate from government policies in a 2022 Pew survey.

References to God abound in the country’s founding documents, with mentions in 46 state constitutions, per a 2017 Pew analysis. God doesn’t appear in the U.S. Constitution, but is in the Declaration of Independence, the Pledge of Allegiance and U.S. currency, the D.C.-based think tank notes.

Running-mate coordination

The group isn’t set to have formal meetings. Beckwith said he expected to reach out with questions ad hoc.

It’s also not entirely independent of running-mate Mike Braun’s campaign.

“Everything we do is in coordination with the Braun team,” Beckwith said. “We’re not putting together advisory councils outside of the Braun team knowing.”

He likened the relationship to that of a football team.

“Mike’s a quarterback; I’m the wide receiver. And I got a job to do—I’m not trying to be quarterback,” Beckwith said. “He’s the quarterback of the team, he’s calling the plays, but we’re all in the huddle together.”

Gubernatorial candidates, meanwhile, had diverging approaches to their potential transitions.

“Mike Braun is focused on meeting with voters and discussing his Freedom and Opportunity Agenda and is taking nothing for granted,” Senior Advisor Josh Kelley said of the Republican nominee.

“If Braun is successful, there are 70 days to work on a transition from the current administration,” Kelley added, via email.

McCormick’s campaign said it “is cognizant of the magnitude of the transition process. To that end, thoughtful conversations with state and national experts are ongoing.”

They added that she is committed to select staff and leadership that embody character, competence and commitment to service.

Libertarian Donald Rainwater, meanwhile, is seeking out people to fill key posts.

“Donald has been quietly having discussions with a small group of people for the past six months regarding both transition positions and cabinet positions,” Campaign Manager Kristin Alexander wrote over email. “In the interest of the privacy of those individuals, Donald has kept those conversations very discreet and will continue to do so until Nov. 6.”

Rainwater also has a list of people to contact on Nov. 6 about other positions should he win.

