Gov. Eric Holcomb to deliver 2024 State of the State address

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver the 2024 State of the State address — the final of his term — Tuesday night in front of a joint session of the General Assembly.

Indiana lawmakers returned to the statehouse in Indianapolis on Monday for the start of the 2024 legislative session. Holcomb also revealed his priority agenda for the session that largely focuses on improving child care access and education outcomes.

The address will begin at 7 p.m. EST and will be livestreamed over YouTube.

The outgoing governor said Monday that he wants to lower the minimum caregiver age at child care facilities to include some teenagers and expand eligibility for free or reduced child care for employees in the field.

On the education front, literacy among elementary school students is at the center of concern for the governor and GOP lawmakers. Holcomb wants lawmakers to require administering the state’s reading test to second graders as an early indicator of where they stand and how they can improve.

According to the Indiana Department of Education, about 18% of third graders did not pass Indiana’s reading test last year. Holcomb also wants to make it harder for students who fail the test to pass on to the fourth grade.

Holcomb cannot run for reelection because Indiana law restricts governors to two consecutive terms, and he has not announced his plans after the conclusion of his time in office.

Indiana holds a longer, budget-making session during odd years, meaning the door is closed to items with fiscal implications this session. The session must adjourn by March 14.